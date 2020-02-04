In the last 24 hours, three Kansas Football players have entered the transfer portal, a hub created in 2018 where players looking to transfer can place their name to draw interest from other teams upon leaving a program.
Kansas Football Director of Communications, Katy Lonergan, confirmed to the Kansan that three players — senior running back Dom Williams, senior wide receiver Evan Fairs and redshirt junior wide receiver Quan Hampton — are no longer part of the program.
Williams came first, making his announcement via Twitter Monday, Feb. 3 at 2:50 p.m.
Trust the process 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LVZ8sz1XV6— Dom Williams (@dom25will) February 3, 2020
Williams was a four star recruit in the class of 2017, per Rivals, and chose to take a redshirt after appearing in just four games. In his Kansas career, he tallied 470 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 126 attempts.
The following day, Fairs and Hampton followed suit.
Fairs entered the portal as a graduate transfer. In 2017 he was one of Kansas’ top receivers, recording 335 yards and a touchdown. This past season, the Fulshear, Texas native saw very little playing time and only caught one pass for 21 yards.
Hampton — a former three star recruit (Rivals) from Texarkana, Texas — another 2017 standout, also entered the transfer portal. He also saw few snaps this season, but caught a touchdown against Oklahoma State.
Hampton thanked the University of Kansas via Twitter.
Thank you KU🤝 pic.twitter.com/J99moNaPFl— Quan Hampton (@QuanHampton4) February 4, 2020