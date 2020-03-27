Column
Well-known as one of the best home-court advantages in all of sports, Allen Fieldhouse has been home to some of the most exciting men's basketball games ever. While some crumbled from the pressure it presents, others rose to the occasion and had one of the best games of their career. Without further ado, here are the top five performances from opposing players inside of The Phog.
5. Jan. 25, 2003 — Salim Stoudamire
Entering the game with a record of 15-1 and winners of nine straight, No. 1 ranked Arizona faced its toughest competition yet, No. 6 Kansas, on the road.
Early on, the Jayhawks dominated. With 5:37 left in the first half, the lead rose to 20 points. The Wildcats eventually stormed back to win behind the play of sophomore guard Salim Stoudamire.
After being benched in Arizona’s previous game, the Portland, Oregon, native went off for 32 points while shooting 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. His 20 points in the second half led the charge in what ended as a statement 91-74 win for the Wildcats. As Kansas tried to mount a comeback, Stoudamire put the nail in the coffin, knocking down back to back 3-pointers with under two minutes left in the contest.
4. Dec. 1, 2005 — Nick Fazekas
In the midst of a disappointing 2-3 start to the year, Kansas ran into No. 20 Nevada. The Wolfpack led by their 6-foot-11 forward, Nick Fazekas, who put a damper on what was already a tough start to coach Bill Self’s third season at Kansas.
Fazekas erupted for a career-high 35-point, eight-rebound and two-assist performance and handed Kansas a 72-70 home loss. He connected on two 3-pointers and made 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. The Denver native also made the game-sealing play by contesting C.J. Giles’ shot that would have sent the game into overtime.
3. March. 8, 2008 — Michael Beasley
After knocking off Kansas 84-75 in Bramlage Coliseum earlier in the season, the highest rated recruit to ever play for Kansas State, freshman Michael Beasley, came into Allen Fieldhouse extremely confident.
Earlier in the season, Beasley boldly claimed his Wildcats would sweep their in-state rival.
“We’re going to beat Kansas at home,” Beasley said. “We’re going to beat them at their house. We’re going to beat them in Africa. Wherever we play, we’re going to beat them.”
The star freshman backed up his trash talk with a 39-point and 11-rebound performance. Beasley’s combination of size and skill was a nightmare matchup for Kansas as more often than not, the Jayhawks were left with no choice but to foul. Of his points, 13 came from the free throw line. On defense, the Maryland native added three blocks and a steal.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Beasley didn’t get much assistance from his teammates. The next top scorer for K-State only finished with nine points, and the result was a comfortable 88-74 win for Kansas.
2. March 3, 2007 – Kevin Durant
Texas’ freshman sensation, and current Brooklyn Net, forward Kevin Durant posses one of the most unique skill-sets ever. He stands 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and has a great jump shot that drew comparison to former NBA All-Stars Tracy McGrady and Dirk Nowitzki. When he came to Allen Fieldhouse, the Washington, D.C. native gave the Jayhawks just about all they could handle.
Durant did a little bit of everything for the Longhorns, leading his team in points (32), rebounds (9), steals (4) and blocks (2) for the game. In the first half, he shot a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point range and tallied 25 points as Texas walked into halftime with 54-42 lead over Kansas.
Even when Kansas contested Durant’s shots, many still went in. After the game, the Jayhawks’ forward Julian Wright applauded the freshman’s performance.
"Sometimes when a guy's shooting like [Durant] was, it's bad defense," Wright said. "Sometimes a guy's just on fire. He was on fire."
Despite this, the Jayhawks ended up overcoming the deficit and claiming a 90-86 win to claim their seventh consecutive Big 12 title.
Later, it was also revealed Durant was playing through an ankle injury.
1. Jan. 4, 2016 – Buddy Hield
In what many consider the greatest game in Allen Fieldhouse history, Oklahoma’s senior guard Buddy Hield put on an incredible shooting display.
Although Kansas came out on top, 109-106, the Bahamas native torched the Jayhawks for 46 points and drilled eight 3-pointers in a contest that went into triple overtime. From step-backs to spin moves, he used crafty moves to score on, and to slice through, Kansas’ defense.
Not to be overshadowed by his scoring numbers, Hield also added eight rebounds and seven assists.
To make it even more impressive, the 2016 Big 12 Player of the Year hardly got any time to catch his breath, playing 54 of the 55 total minutes in the game.