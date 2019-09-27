Column
In a season with high expectations and alleged violations hanging over the heads of the Kansas basketball team, there will be a vast number of question marks surrounding the Jayhawks for the better part of the year. However, what should not be left to wonder is who the Jayhawks will be sending out as their starting five in a little over a month.
As Kansas presents depth in all positions, receiving contributions from the bench won’t be too much of a stretch in the early goings of the season. Returning seven members who played in at least one game last year, the 2019-20 Kansas squad will attempt to fill the void left by former forward Dedric Lawson, the Jayhawks’ leading scorer and rebounder last season.
Whereas coach Bill Self and his staff were forced to go forward with a three-man rotation after then-junior center Udoka Azubuike suffered an injury before conference play in 2019, Kansas will now benefit from the reinstatement of junior forward Silvio De Sousa and freshman forward Jalen Wilson.
Adding on to the already sizable forward position with sophomore David McCormack and senior Mitch Lightfoot returning, the Jayhawks will once again be able to play through the post, an ability lost in the countless troubles last year.
Noting the incoming freshmen, transfers and returning players to the roster, let’s take a dive into who Kansas will showcase in its starting lineup for the upcoming year.
Center - Udoka Azubuike
Sidelined after a career-low nine games in the 2019-20 season with a wrist injury, the seven-footer from Delta, Nigeria, makes his re-entrance into the Jayhawk starting five. In those nine games, Azubuike averaged 13.4 points per game and shot over 70% from the field. With two season-ending injuries in his three-year stint at Kansas, the senior has slimmed down for the upcoming season in hopes of increasing his endurance.
Forward - Silvio De Sousa
Perhaps no player in the country is more eager to return to the court than De Sousa. After a lengthy trial that ate a large chunk of his sophomore campaign, De Sousa was ruled ineligible for the rest of 2018-19 and this season. However, the junior was reinstated after Kansas won its appeal, allowing him to reclaim his eligibility for the upcoming year. Averaging four points per game and 3.7 rebounds, the year-long wait for De Sousa to put on a Kansas uniform again will come to an end on Oct. 24 against Fort Hays State.
Guard - Marcus Garrett
Not known for his offensive prowess but rather his defensive abilities, Garrett will settle back into the role of a distributor. Asked to play a considerable part in the offensive production last season due to the absence of Lagerald Vick and Azubuike, the Texas native managed to record his career high in points (20) and three-pointers (3) against Texas on Jan. 14th. On the other end of the court, Garrett’s skill of jumping the passing lane resulted in 43 steals last season.
Guard - Ochai Agbaji
A surprising and late addition to the roster in January of 2018, the 6-foot-5 sophomore will look to build on his freshman campaign. Transitioning from redshirt to a starter in the span of a few months, Agbaji shouldn’t have as drastic of a jump in his second year in Lawrence. A 44.8 percent shooter from the field, the Oak Park High product notched three 20-point games last year.
Guard - Devon Dotson
After choosing to return to school following the NBA combine, Dotson is possibly the most important piece in Kansas’ path to the title. Starting all 36 games last season, the sophomore guard looks to continue the positive trend of point guard play under the Self regime. If this is the final year at Kansas for Dotson, there’d be no better way to walk out after cutting down the nets in April.
Late night in the Phog is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. The first exhibition game is slated for Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. against Fort Hays State.