Freshman catcher/designated hitter Anthony Tulimero was getting into a groove for Kansas baseball prior to the abrupt end to his season.
Tulimero, who was the 2019 San Diego High School County Player of the Year, arrived to Kansas with potential and immediately began to fulfill it
The California native finished with a batting average of .314 as he appeared in all 17 games and started in 15 of them.
He also led the Jayhawks in hits with 16. He notched his first multi-hit game on Feb. 16 against the Belmont Bears.
Later in the month, he had back-to-back multi-hit games against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.
As the season went on, the freshman showed he was adjusting to college level pitching, and the trend continued in March.
In Tulimero's first game of the month, he hit his first career college home run against the Western Carolina Catamounts.
The two RBIs he collected against Western Carolina helped spark a hot streak for Tulimero. He would eventually get 10 RBIs, which tied the team high with fellow catcher and infielder, junior Nolan Metcalf.
Tulimero played six games in March and had a hit in all of them.
As a result of his six game hitting streak, his average jumped from .286 to .314. He also ended the abbreviated season with a .368 on-base percentage and drew five walks.
In the field, he started 13 games at catcher. Base runners attempted 10 steals, and Tulimero threw them out four times.
Of course this is a small sample size, but as a reference, in Major League Baseball he would rank as one of the best in caught stealing percentage.
He also compares well to former Jayhawks catcher Jaxx Groshans, who was 13-for-29 in throwing runners out during his last season at Kansas.
If Tulimero can continue to hit his way to success, he can fill the hole left by Groshans after he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB draft.