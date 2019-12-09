In a back-and-forth game against the Florida Gators Sunday in Allen Fieldhouse, two key second-half scoring runs helped propel the Jayhawks to a 76-66 victory, extending their early season win streak to eight games.
In the third quarter, the Jayhawks knocked down five consecutive field goals to go up 46-39 with 3:20 to go in the period. This 12-2 run started with sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell’s driving layup to pull Kansas within one.
Shortly after, a 3-pointer by freshman guard Holly Kersgeiter gave the Jayhawks a three point lead. She also hit two other threes in the quarter, including one to beat the buzzer.
“They are long on the perimeter, which was tough at first,” Kersgeiter said of the Florida Gators. “We executed out zone stuff really well and I was just hitting shots so it went very well.”
The third quarter run finished with a 3-pointer and layup by senior forward Mariane De Carvalho, who ended with a game-high nine rebounds.
Kansas had another key 8-2 run in the fourth quarter, starting with a Mitchell layup to put the Jayhawks up 58-53. The Gators quickly responded with a driving score of their own from senior forward Zada Williams.
But the Jayhawks didn’t back down, adding three layups by junior forward Tina Stephens, sophomore guard Aniya Thomas and Kersgieter to put Kansas up by nine points with 4:46 left.
The Gators were unable to close the gap after this fourth quarter run, and they were only able to come within six points by the end of the game.
This hard-fought win will be key to the Jayhawks' confidence for the remainder of the season.
“We played a really quality opponent that will hopefully go on and win a lot of games,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “We knew it was going to be a tough battle and anytime you can get a win over an opponent like Florida you feel good about it.”