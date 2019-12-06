Column
As Kansas volleyball's season comes to an end with a subpar 9-17 record, the team will go into this offseason looking to see what went wrong and what it may need to improve upon next season. If the Jayhawks want to improve next season and work on becoming a powerhouse squad in the Big 12, they will have to improve in two key areas.
Hitting percentage:
The team’s hitting percentage was dismal just about all season long. Kansas just couldn’t quite find the rhythm until around the end of the season when the team played in games that didn’t have much meaning to the season anymore.
The Jayhawks ended their season with a .184 hitting percentage, led by a .258 percentage from senior middle blocker Zoe Hill. In comparison to its opponent's average of .235, Kansas struggled to keep pace.
Teams truly don’t have a shot at winning games if their hitting percentage is under .200 or so, and that is clearly shown with Kansas’ record. With the team’s leading hitter leaving the squad next year, the Jayhawks will look for improved hitting from freshman outside hitter Morgan Christon and sophomore outside hitter Camryn Ennis. The two of them will be staples in Kansas' lineup for years to come.
Errors:
Errors have been detrimental to the team’s success all year long. Whether it was attack errors or coming from behind the line on a service error, the Jayhawks had troubles.
Kansas ended the season with a whopping 520 errors over 26 matches, which rounds out to an average of 20 errors per match. That number doesn't include the 176 service errors the team had during the season, an average of 6.77 per match.
The high volume of errors is shocking to see from a team that displayed dominance at times in the season. The fact that these errors came at critical times in sets destroyed Kansas. At times during the year, the Jayhawks' runs would be cut short due to an untimely service error.
The Jayhawks' main priority this next season will be looking to find ways to cut their mistakes and play clean, efficient volleyball. These errors absolutely crush any team’s spirits, but they are oftentimes easy to correct.
All-in-all, the Jayhawks ended their season with a valiant effort against almost every team. Although its record may not be what it wanted, Kansas will be looking to improve its weaknesses next season. If the team can improve on these two weaknesses in its game, then next year's Jayhawks may have a dominant season in store.