Senior center Udoka Azubuike led the way with a career-high 31 points as Kansas men’s basketball was victorious in his final game at Allen Fieldhouse.

It was the best performance from a senior on senior night since Danny Manning scored 31 points in 1988.

Manning's career night came against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a game coach Bill Self said he played in as a member of the Cowboys.

Azubuike grabbed 14 rebounds to go along with his career-high output, and just like in the Jayhawks’ first matchup with TCU, the senior dominated inside.

He made his first shot of the game, a hook shot in the middle of the paint, reminding TCU of his capabilities.

"We knew about the dominate game he had against them the last time. They didn't really have answer for him," sophomore guard Devon Dotson said.

Two possessions later, Azubuike made another hook shot while sophomore Jaedon Ledee fouled him. He missed the free throw though.

Azubuike also threw down an alley-oop after junior guard Marcus Garrett set him up with a lob in the lane a few trips later. It led to another and-1 opportunity but Azubuike couldn’t convert once again.

However, Kansas got the offensive rebound, reset its offense and converted another alley-oop to the senior center.

Although he missed his first four free throws, the senior center still scored the Jayhawks’ first 10 points.

Azubuike also overcame a right ankle injury he suffered in Manhattan against the Kansas State Wildcats just four days before.

"I knew that he felt pretty good. He had a little adrenaline in him today, and that was without question, the most aggressive I can remember him starting a game," Self said.

The Delta, Nigeria native used his assertive tendencies to score inside.

He did so in a variety of ways with hook shots, putbacks and quick catches in the paint.

Azubuike shot 9-of-10 in the first half (18 points and six rebounds) and kept the Jayhawks even with TCU during the Horned Frogs’ 3-point barrage.

TCU made nine of its 15 3-point attempts in the first half and led 37-35 at halftime.

However, Azubuike steadied the Jayhawks with an offensive rebound and putback right before halftime.

Dotson drove into the lane and missed an acrobatic layup, but Azubuike was there to scoop up the miss and throw down his signature two-handed dunk with just over a minute left before the half.

The 7-footer had it going on the defensive end as well and contested TCU’s shots when it drove into the paint.

One of his five blocks included an emphatic swat on senior guard Edric Dennis Jr. at the 16:12 mark.

Later in the half, he smacked away senior guard Desmond Bane’s layup in transition after getting back on defense. He blocked sophomore guard RJ Nembhard’s shot on the next possession too.

While Azubuike didn’t score during the 9-0 run, which spanned just under two minutes in the middle of the second half, his defensive prowess propelled the outburst.

Despite shooting just 5-of-14 from the free throw line, Azubuike was a remarkable 13-for-14 from the field.

"It's a good day to be a Jayhawk. We won the Big 12 Championship in my last home game at the Fieldhouse," Azubuike said.