Column

Debate over who will be the Big 12 Player of the Year is heating up around campus. Keeping with tradition, a pair of Jayhawks are likely candidates.

This year, top contenders in question are sophomore guard Devon Dotson and senior center Udoka Azubuike. Both have made tremendous accomplishments on the court this season, but who truly has been the player of the year?

Many argue Udoka Azubuike’s case for the Big 12 Player of the Year. I agree that while Azubuike may not be as successful with free throws and jumpers like Dotson, Azubuike deserves this year’s honor. His skills and heart are a key asset on the team as he has quickly become the player responsible for getting the game going.

There is a valid argument for Dotson to receive the honor too, but one could argue he does not possess the same experience and tenure of Azubuike. the 7-footer has been recognized in his career as a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Candidate (1 out of 20 candidates), and named to the All-Big 12 Third Team in the 2017-18 season.

When you look at this season, Azubuike proves his consistency each game. He currently has 13 consecutive double-doubles and averages 13.4 points per game. When the ball is thrown successfully into the paint, fans can all feel a sigh of relief knowing the senior will come through with a dunk or layup.

The game against the former No. 1 Baylor Bears particularly showcased Azubuike’s grit and motivation. He put up 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds against the best team in the nation, somehow making all 270 pounds of him move around with finesse and agility look effortless.

“If you look at [Azubuike] over the last couple games you can certainly make a case for him [to win player of the year],” coach Bill Self said in his post-game interview after the match up against Oklahoma State. “So hopefully, he’ll keep on this uptick and keep building off of it. And if that’s the case and if we win, maybe he will start getting recognition for that.”

It was announced on Monday that Azubuike is the March Madness Player of the Week and also the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week.

Azubuike's consistency isn't new, however. He has stepped up to the plate ever since junior forward Silvio De Sousa’s suspension. With De Sousa’s suspension and senior forward Mitch Lightfoot redshirting, the team has been down two big men. However, that didn’t stop Azubuike. Instead, it helped him assert his dominance, playing an average of 27.7 minutes per game.

The past three players who received the honor by the Big 12 conference were former Texas Tech point guard Jarret Culver and former Kansas point guards Devonte’ Graham and Frank Mason III. All three of these players have gone onto careers in the NBA.

Kansas has had nine players receive the honor of Big 12 player of the year, the most out of any other school in the conference. Each of those nine players have gone on to have successful careers in the sport.

A center has not won this honor since 1999. Due to his injuries in past seasons, Azubuike has not been able to show his true potential. However, his ability to stay healthy this season gave him the opportunity to show fans what he is capable of. He has a bright future ahead of him, and I expect him to show out during the Big 12 tournament.

Regardless of who wins the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year, both Azubuike and Dotson were fierce leaders throughout the season and will continue to demonstrate that as we head into the postseason.