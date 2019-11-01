Column
Kansas volleyball suffered a devastating loss to the now No. 2 Texas Longhorns last Saturday, as the Jayhawks were swept three straight sets at home.
The now 6-12 Jayhawks went up against one of the top teams in the nation, which was going to be a struggle from the very beginning. But this match brought a fresh and surprising twist — Kansas stayed competitive with Texas for most of the first two sets.
The Jayhawks are going through a rough patch, now winning only two of their last 12 games and having to play against many tough teams, such as the No. 1 Baylor Bears and the now No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners, which Kansas plays at home Saturday.
The Jayhawks kept up with the Longhorns, as they barely lost the battle in kills 10-13, but that loss wasn’t the sole reason for the team’s loss. The main discrepancy was the error totals, which Kansas clearly surpassed Texas’ total 25-6.
“When you make unforced errors ... that’s gonna be hard to overcome,” coach Ray Bechard said after the loss.
After quick starts for the Jayhawks where they seemed they could dominate Texas for a whole set and grab a set win, they’d commit multiple untimely errors to compromise their early lead and give up the set. That happened in both the first and second sets Saturday.
Kansas even had more attack attempts than the Longhorns, leading 104-80, but just could not capitalize. However, the Jayhawks looked ready for the test as they started out strong in the first two sets.
“I thought we played well through point 15 then faded a little bit,” Bechard said.
But it was not a total loss. The Jayhawks, filled with developing youth, have shown they have the heart and desire to play at a high level.
Kansas was able to show everyone in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena that it can play with the top talent in the league and stay competitive. Although the scoreboard showed otherwise, the team was able to handle some stiff competition for an entire match.
“We had some Jayhawks out there experiencing that for the first time, and we’ll be better because of it," Bechard said.
With only eight games remaining in the Jayhawks’ season, the team wants to steal some wins against tough opponents to shake up the polls before the season ends.
With rematches against No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Texas on the road, and their next game at home against No. 25 Oklahoma, the Jayhawks are hoping to play underdog and come out on top.
Kansas will return to the court Saturday at home against the Oklahoma Sooners at 11 a.m.