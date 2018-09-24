At the conclusion of week four, the Big 12 has slowly but surely been able to shape into what looks to be a stacked conference. Although some of the top teams faltered to lower-tier competition, there still a strong sense of who will inevitably dominate the conference. The near-upsets however, shake up the middle of the pack in the Big 12 moving into week five.

1. Oklahoma

For the fourth consecutive week, the Oklahoma Sooners find themselves atop the Big 12 conference, but a near-shocking defeat in overtime at the hands of the Army Black Knights may have revealed a weakness in this otherwise powerhouse program.

Putting up an unimpressive 28 points in over four quarters at home, the Sooners offensive surge was halted by an Army team that allowed an average of 23 points in their previous three games.

As the passing game was limited to only 165 yards, the run game was what saved Oklahoma from a near catastrophe. Sophomore Trey Sermon broke out for 119 yards to go along with junior Kyler Murray’s 71 yards to finish with a team total of over 200 yards rushing on the night.

This week, the Sooners host the Baylor Bears. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

2. West Virginia

Despite an unwanted week off due to bad weather, the Mountaineers didn’t miss a beat in trouncing Kansas State at home, 35-6. In what started out poorly with junior Will Grier throwing an interception in his first drive of the game, West Virginia proceeded to answer back with 21 unanswered points going into half. Grier went on to finish with five passing touchdowns on 356 yards to once again make his case for the Heisman Trophy.

Although the offense produced exceptionally, it was the defense that made this game a blowout. Not allowing a single touchdown and holding the Wildcat running game to 91 yards, the offense was able to operate smoothly even after committing four turnovers.

This Saturday, West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

3. Texas Tech

Without question the best offense so far this season in the Big 12, the Red Raiders pulled off their best win and upset of the season in knocking off No. 15 Oklahoma State on the road, 41-17.

Coming in, the defense was a glaring problem for coach Kliff Kingsbury and Texas Tech, but with the offense continuing to light up the scoreboard, the defense held a talented Cowboys offense to just seven points after the first quarter.

Senior Demarcus Felton headlined the offensive output in racking up 130 yards on just 14 carries to go along with two touchdowns. Freshman Alan Bowman didn’t out throw for 600-plus yards like he did a week ago, but his 397 yards puts him over 1,500 yards just four games into the season.

Up next is West Virginia at home. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

4. Texas

Ever since the opening loss, Texas has done nothing but silence the critics in rattling off three straight wins. With the Longhorns riding high after smacking USC behind a record breaking crowd, they took down in-state opponent No. 17 TCU, 31-16, marking back-to-back wins versus ranked teams.

After surrendering 21 points to Tulsa in week two, the Longhorns defense has buckled down to allow an average of 15 points over the past two games. Sophomore Sam Ehlinger was efficient yet again in limiting turnovers and throwing for 255 yards with two touchdowns. Junior wideout Collin Johnson was on the receiving side of one of them in addition to his 124 yards on seven catches.

Texas goes to Manhattan this week for their first Big 12 road game of the year against Kansas State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

5. Oklahoma State

Yet to hit the road in the fourth week of the season, the Cowboys finally were stunned in their home confines by Texas Tech. Jumping out to an early lead of 10-7 at the conclusion of the first quarter, Texas Tech went on to outscore Oklahoma State, 34-7 in the remaining three quarters.

Senior Taylor Cornelius was far from accurate in completing just 18-of-38 passes with an interception after shredding secondaries in his previous three games. In a game that wasn’t pretty by any measure for Oklahoma State, it still managed to receive consistent production from junior Justice Hill with his 111 rushing yards on 12 carries.

In week five, the Cowboys will leave Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the first time and head to Lawrence to take on Kansas. Kickoff is set of 11 a.m.

6. TCU

Following a loss that was expected against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Horned Frogs failed to rebound well, leading to a second consecutive loss, this time at Texas.

An offense that was nearly unstoppable heading into the game was stifled by the Longhorns defense that forced four turnovers as well as tallying three sacks. Sophomore Shane Robinson threw for under 200 yards for the third time this season, while also throwing two interceptions, too. Sophomore receiver Jalen Reagor had an impressive showing however, snagging eight catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The Horned Frogs look to avoid a third straight loss and an 0-2 start in conference play, facing Iowa State at home this week. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

7. Baylor

The Bears pummeled the Jayhawks, 26-7, in Waco, Texas, this past Saturday behind three passing touchdowns by sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer. In a game that rarely featured one of its top offensive weapons in senior Jalen Hurd, Baylor had no problem in moving the ball with ease against a motivated Kansas team.

The defense, which struggled last week against Duke, held the Jayhawk offense to just 271 yards. The Bears were able to shut down prized freshman running running back Pooka Williams, despite one burst of 72 yards.

This week, the Bears face the No. 6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on the road. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

8. Iowa State

One of the few teams to not play a Big 12 opponent, the Cyclones survived a “semi-scare” against Akron at home, 26-13.

Junior running back David Montgomery was the main source of offense, tallying 107 yards on 23 carries including a touchdown. The defense firmly controlled the game in holding the Zips to just 244 total yards of offense.

This Saturday, Iowa State heads to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on TCU. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

9. Kansas State

On Saturday, the Wildcats were once again shut down offensively, losing 35-6 to West Virginia in a game where they were unable to score a single touchdown.

Although there wasn’t much to take away positively, there was one bright star for Kansas State. Junior Isaiah Zuber caught 10 passes for 133 yards, despite the Wildcats not being able to translate those yards into points. Ranking fourth in the conference with 356 receiving yards, it is no question that Zuber has become one of, if not the top, receivers in the Big 12.

The Wildcats host Texas on Saturday for their first Big 12 home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

10. Kansas

The Jayhawks not only came into Saturday shattering two abysmal streaks in consecutive weeks, but looked to be a competitive program for the first time in a number of years. However, Kansas failed to complete the next step in their quest back into relevance, falling to the Bears, 26-7.

Other than a 72-yard run, Baylor's front line shut down freshman Pooka Williams or most of the game with just an additional 19 yards on his 13 carries. Kansas didn’t turn the ball over nor force any turnovers. Simply put, the Jayhawks were dominated by a team predicted to finish just one spot ahead of them in the conference.

Kansas will face Oklahoma State in its homecoming game Saturday at 11:00 a.m.