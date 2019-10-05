This article has been updated to reflect comments from Athletics Director Jeff Long.
Late Night in the Phog is known for having a wildly entertaining musical guest, but this year’s guest, Snoop Dogg, added a bit of controversy to the night.
While stripper poles, uncensored lyrics and even fake joints all seem like fairly normal sights for a hip-hop concert, it isn’t necessarily what you’d expect to see during the opening celebration of a college basketball program.
After the performance, Kansas coach Bill Self admitted Snoop’s performance was far from what he anticipated.
“I didn’t know that there was going to be anything like that,” Self said. “I was told this was radio-edited and everything else. That’s not the direction that anybody at our school would want that to go at all."
Athletics Director Jeff Long also voiced his displeasure with the performance in a press release after the event.
"We apologize for the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night,” Long said. “We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show."
"I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended," he said. "We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.”
Before the show, fans could tell the 35th annual Late Night in the Phog’s special guest was going to be much different from years prior. When setting up, girls wearing knee high stiletto boots rolled out four tall dancing poles.
In years past, all of the musical guests' songs were radio-edited but the D-O-Double G’s. Snoop played several of his well-known hits completely unedited. The California rapper even played possibly his most explicit song dubbed “I Wanna F--- You.”
Midway through his performance, Snoop pulled out a money cannon and showered it over the men’s basketball team.
Snoop Dogg is a rapper known for his promotion of marijuana in his song lyrics. One of Snoop’s back-up dancers was decked out in a full-body dog outfit and spent the duration of the concert twirling around what appeared to be a faux-marijuana-filled joint. During Snoop’s final track, “Young Wild and Free” the performer walked over to media members and held out his faux-joint as if he was offering them a hit.
Despite the controversial moments in the concert, the crowd inside of Allen Fieldhouse was rocking. Fan favorites such as “Drop it Like it’s Hot” and “Nuthin but a G thang” had a large number of fans breaking down into dance moves of their own.
Sophomore forward David McCormack got in on the action too. He sang along, seemingly word-for-word, to nearly every song Snoop performed.
1 of 37
Senior center Udoka Azubuike dunks the ball during Late Night in the Phog Friday, Oct. 4.