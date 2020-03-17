Kansas men’s basketball will not get the chance to play for a National Championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the NCAA considered a 16-team bracket, according to the Associated Press.
NCAA Vice President of men’s basketball Dan Gavitt told the Associated Press he and his colleagues tried to think of different ways to give teams a chance to play for a national title.
Given this information, ESPN, with the help of bracket expert Joe Lunardi, released a potential bracket based on the idea.
This is what a 16-team NCAA tournament could've looked like had organizers been able to salvage the postseason.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 14, 2020
(h/t @ESPNLunardi) pic.twitter.com/F6gTPwafpQ
Of course it had the Jayhawks as the No. 1 overall seed. They would’ve been facing off against the No. 16 seed, the Wisconsin Badgers, in the first round.
The matchup likely would’ve been a defensive battle, as Kansas ranked ninth in scoring defense and the Badgers ranked 13th.
If the Jayhawks would’ve gone past the first round, they would’ve played either the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats or the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats.
If the higher seed would’ve won, Kansas would’ve had a chance to get revenge against Villanova after its one-point loss in December.
The Jayhawks lost only one game after that to finish the regular season and they began to figure out their rotation. So, it would’ve been smart to assume they would’ve won the rematch.
Up next for Kansas would’ve been another rematch. Keeping with the assumption they would’ve played the highest seed remaining, the Dayton Flyers were the next team on the list in a Final Four meeting.
The game could’ve been a re-up of the 90-84 instant classic overtime victory in November at the Maui Invitational.
The Flyers, who had one of the best players in the country, Obi Toppin, gave the Jayhawks a run for its money and likely would’ve done the same this time around.
However, just as they did in November, senior center Udoka Azubuike and sophomore guard Devon Dotson probably were going to step up.
The two combined for 60 points in the first meeting and probably would’ve done something similar if they needed to against Dayton again.
Assuming the Jayhawks’ leaders stepped up, Kansas would’ve faced either the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs or the No. 3 Baylor Bears in the National Championship game.
So with a Kansas-Gonzaga matchup being a contrast of styles, the Bulldogs might’ve tried to play at its pace while the Jayhawks attempted to bog down the game.
Ultimately, the results could’ve been different, but this would’ve been Kansas most likely road to a National Championship in a defacto tournament.
-Edited by Brianna Wessling