With Kansas women’s basketball claiming its biggest win of the season over Texas, the Jayhawks will be looking to keep this momentum alive in their next game.
If Kansas wants to grab another conference win this Saturday against West Virginia, there are a few key categories the Jayhawks will have to focus on:
Points in the paint
Against Texas, the Jayhawks scored more than half their points inside the painted area, tallying 48 of their 82 points inside.
This was partially due to some stellar play of sophomore guard Aniya Thomas, who scored 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting last Saturday. These shots came near the rim as she had her way with the Longhorn defense all game long.
Rebounding
Kansas has not been a great rebounding team for the majority of the season. In the game against Texas, the Jayhawks were outrebounded 44-29 by the Longhorns.
Of Texas' 44 rebounds, 20 of them were offensive, compared to Kansas' five. These offensive rebounds from the Longhorns led to easy second chance buckets to keep them in the game. The Longhorns dominated in second chance points 17-2.
The Jayhawks even struggled to box out Texas' freshman guard Celeste Taylor, who stands at 5-foot-11. She tied for second on the team in rebounds against Kansas, pulling down seven boards, including four offensive.
New lineup with Tina Stephens
Against Texas, coach Brandon Schneider decided it was time to change the lineup for his team. He promoted junior forward Tina Stephens and redshirt sophomore Emma Merriweather to the starting lineup. In a corresponding move, he slid junior center Bailey Helgren and freshman guard Holly Kersgieter to bench roles.
Stephens seemed to thrive in a starting role, as she scored 14 points and grabbed a team-leading eight boards. Her aggressiveness in the paint was further rewarded with foul calls. She ended up netting 8-of-9 shots from the charity stripe.
If the Jayhawks want to keep this momentum rolling after their biggest win of the season, the 6-foot-2 forward from Florida will need to start against West Virginia to help on the glass and put the Mountaineers in foul trouble.
Kansas will look to extend its winning streak to two this Saturday against West Virginia in Morgantown. Tipoff is set for 4:00 p.m.