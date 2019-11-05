Column
After Kansas women’s basketball dropped its first exhibition game in over 14 years against Pittsburg State 90-82 on Oct. 27, lots of question marks surrounded the team. But with a 66-55 bounce-back win against Emporia State on Nov. 3, the Jayhawks showed progress in the right direction.
Senior forward Mariane De Carvalho has been a huge help by leading the young and inexperienced Jayhawks. Her steady outside shooting and 10 points per game have given the women a perimeter threat to draw attention away from the bigs, which is where Kansas has had its most steady production.
Throughout both games, the Jayhawks scored a combined 96 points in the paint, which accounts for nearly 65% of their total scoring. Junior center Bailey Helgren and JUCO transfer junior forward Tina Stephens have led the way down low, with a combined 26 points per game while hitting 62.7% of their shots.
“Bailey has been really steady and consistent,” coach Brandon Schneider said following the win against Emporia State. “It was also nice to see [Stephens] respond in a positive way after missing her first couple buckets.”
If the Jayhawks are going to stay competitive moving forward, they will need to continue to establish their bruising inside presence. With the lack of experience at the guard position, this will be even more crucial heading into the regular season.
With inexperienced guards comes a lot of turnovers. While the women only had eight in the first game, they turned the ball over a colossal 25 times against the Emporia State zone defense, 11 of which came from the starting guards.
One of the starters, sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell, had a promising 19-point performance in the opening game but struggled to find her shot against the Hornets. The guard tandem of Mitchell and sophomore Aniya Thomas will need time to find consistent scoring and ball protection in their first year as starters.
Kansas will look to progress in its first regular season game on Nov. 7 against Indiana State. The season opener will tell us a lot about the direction this season is headed.