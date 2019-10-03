Heading into this year’s edition of Late Night in the Phog, it’s important to become familiar with the new faces on each basketball roster. In 2019-20, Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider has brought in five new recruits who will each look to make an impact this season.
Let’s have a look at this year’s freshman class and how each player can contribute to the future of Kansas women's basketball.
Zakiyah Franklin | Guard
Franklin, a four-star recruit and left-handed combo guard from Lakeland, Florida, is the highest-ranked Kansas women’s recruit in ESPN’s recruiting index. ESPN’s scouts have been impressed by Franklin’s ability to make plays off the dribble, with recruiting analyst Dan Olson even calling her the “best guard in the country at attacking the basket” in the class of 2019. Schneider will likely platoon Franklin’s minutes with sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell, who should complement Franklin’s play style quite well.
Chisom Ajekwu | Center
Ajekwu, the 19th-ranked post player in the class of 2019, is another recruit to keep an eye on this season. Standing at 6-foot-3, the Lawrence native is set make scoring difficult for the Jayhawks’ opponents this season, and her rebounding efficiency will aid Kansas in converting second-chance opportunities. Ajekwu’s size and technical skill are two major reasons to be excited about her as a young prospect this season.
Tamia Davis | Guard
Davis, a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, is the second of three guards in the Kansas class of 2019. The main strengths of Davis’ game are leading the floor, pushing the ball in transition and maintaining good court vision. Davis is also described as “jet-quick” with a knack for finishing coast to coast, similar to the skill set of men’s basketball sophomore guard Devon Dotson. Davis will likely only play sparingly off the bench this season, but she looks to be on the way to becoming a solid four-year guard at Kansas.
Chandler Prater | Guard
Prater, a Kansas City, Missouri, native, rounds out the trio of point guards in this year’s recruiting class. Prater’s ESPN scouting report reads very similarly to Davis’ in that Prater is described as a “floor leader with a [scorer’s] mentality in the backcourt.”
However, Olson notes Prater is also becoming a threat from three-point range, which would add needed versatility to Kansas’ backcourt. Prater’s shooting ability will likely determine her success at the college level.
Holly Kersgieter | Guard
Kersgieter is the fifth and final recruit in the class of 2019. At 5-foot-10, the guard from Sand Springs, Oklahoma is able to use her size and agility to take opponents off the dribble and create one-on-one scoring opportunities.
Additionally, Kersgieter has a high basketball IQ, which helps her read spacing and make smart passes. She also has the ability to finish through traffic, which should continue through college given her advantageous size as a guard. Look for Kersgieter to be a key contributor off the bench throughout her college career.