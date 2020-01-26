Preview
In the midst of some wicked winter weather, students at the University of Kansas are looking forward to three things: temperatures above 60 degrees, flowers blooming, and, most importantly, baseball season.
This upcoming 2020 baseball season is approaching quickly, so here’s the lowdown on everything you need to know.
This season will be head coach Ritch Price’s 18th season with the Jayhawks, and both newcomers and returning players are bringing a lot of potential to the table. Last season finished with a 32-26 record.
Be on the lookout for infielder Benjamin Sems’ final season as a Jayhawk. Sems, a senior infielder from Chesterfield, Missouri, ended last season with a team-high batting average of .305. He started in the 56 games, knocking four home runs and driving in 39.
Zac Cox, a freshman from Manhattan, is a new infielder to keep your eye on throughout the upcoming season. In high school, Cox finished with a .400 batting average, and 25 RBI.
Steve Washilewski, a junior pitcher from Dyer, Indiana, will be returning for the 2020 season. His earned-run average last season was 3.75, with 57 2/3 innings pitched. Washilewski will be alongside some veteran Jayhawk pitchers this season, including Daniel Hegarty from Leawood and Stone Parker from Kailua, Hawaii.
The departure of catcher Jaxx Groshans brings plenty of room for players this season to step up.
There are two new catcher additions to the 2020 roster: freshman Anthony Tulimero from Temecula, California and junior-transfer student Logan Williams from Kailua, Hawaii. Tulimero was named 2019 San Diego High School County Player of the Year and could split his time between infielder and catcher. Williams played in 47 games at Yavapai Community College and finished his time with the Roughriders with a .311 batting average and 29 RBI.
These new Jayhawk catchers will accompany senior Brooks Asher, and junior catcher/first baseman Nolan Metcalf. Brooks played in 22 games last season, and had 37 plate appearances. Metcalf spent last season as a first baseman, but has experience as a catcher from high school.
With only three short weeks left until the opening of the season on Valentine's Day, and almost a month until the home opener on March 4th, keep an eye out for these players and get excited for what the 2020 season has in store for the Jayhawks.