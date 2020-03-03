Column
Kansas men’s basketball took care of business last Saturday with a 62-58 victory against Kansas State. Sophomore guard Devon Dotson had a team- leading 25 points while shooting 73% from the field and senior center Udoka Azubuike hauled in nine rebounds after tweaking his ankle early in the first half.
Coach Bill Self told ESPN that he imagines Azubuike will be fine as the team looks forward to senior night on Wednesday against TCU at Allen Fieldhouse.
Along with their victory against K-State, Baylor lost 75-72 in a battle with TCU down in Fort Worth, Texas. The Bears hung on as long as they could but by the end of it, the Horned Frogs completed the upset, giving the Jayhawks a one-game lead over the rest of the Big 12.
With a duel between KU and TCU on the horizon and a comfortable lead in the Big 12 standings, does this convince Bill Self to change the game plan? The Jayhawks have been playing their best basketball of the season as of late and it would be unwise to switch the strategy to a more passive approach.
Azubuike has been lights out this year with an NCAA-leading 74% field goal percentage and a team-leading 10.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.
One of the factors for his dominant play is that he has been health-conscious all year. With an injury prone history, it has been a treat to see Azubuike's full potential on display.
Contrary to that, he did have his first injury scare of the season on Saturday when he rolled his ankle after allegedly stepping on a K-State player’s foot while going for a rebound. Azubuike went to the locker room limping, but came back out shortly after.
Though his return was a positive, his mobility was limited and it showed in the box score. The senior mustered only 6 points in 20 minutes of action.
With junior forward Silvio De Sousa’s 12 game suspension from the K-State brawl complete after Wednesday’s game, it would be smart for Self to keep an eye on Azubuike's minutes with the addition of De Sousa.
If the Jayhawks win their game against TCU on Wednesday, they will have clenched at least a share of the Big 12 regular season championship. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.