With the recent 79-44 win over UMass Lowell, Kansas women’s basketball is holding on to an undefeated 4-0 record. Chemistry among younger players, as well as the consistency in its solid defense, is pushing the team toward the turnaround season it needs following its 2018-19 record of 13-18.
The dynamic duo of freshman guard Brooklyn Mitchell and freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin have made a significant impact to the team’s success in the early season.
The leadership seen in the two is evident in the way they play with one another. Against Omaha, Mitchell and Franklin put up 13 points in a matter of three minutes. The combined endurance and determination between the two helped lead Kansas to a 63-48 win.
“I think Brooklyn is still adjusting to her playing some two-guard when [Franklin] needs a break and moving back to the point," coach Brandon Schneider told Kansas Athletics. "There’s no question that she’s still adjusting but I do think that the chemistry that they’re in the process of building is going to be really important to our team,”
Not only was Franklin named “best guard in the country at attacking the basket in the class of 2019” by Dan Olson, but she has also made her way up to being one of the top scorers for the Jayhawks this season.
What the team needed coming off last season, was a guard with speed and accuracy, who could keep up with Mitchell. That is exactly what they got with Franklin.
So far this season, Franklin scored 16 points against Indiana State, and Mitchell scored 15 against Omaha. They also are both leading in assists with six each.
“[Franklin]’s like a little sister almost,” Mitchell told Kansas Athletics after the victory over Omaha.
Though the offense seems to be dominated by guards, the defense is where the team is coming out ahead.
Averaging 44.8 rebounds a game, Kansas is showing improvement from last season’s count of 34.7. Steals per game have also jumped up to 11 compared to 8.2.
It is hard to say if the momentum will continue for Jayhawks, being as they started last season 6-0. But for what it’s worth, the team is showing improvement both offensively and defensively and they are growing as a team.