Kansas women's basketball is scheduled to play Indiana State Thursday. This is the Sycamores' first match of this season, whereas Kansas had two exhibition matches with Emporia State and Pittsburg State.
Looking at the strategies, Kansas always uses a center, with junior Bailey Helgren leading the way.
In the previous two matches, Kansas played teams that use the ‘non-traditional' four-guard lineup. Emporia State and Pittsburg State each played with four guards, and Kansas only made it out on top against one of them — Emporia State.
Indiana State has yet to play a regular season game and is facing a lot of change from last year. However, two new players are expected to make contributions for the Sycamores, and they have a history of winning together.
Indiana State’s key player, starting junior guard LeAndra Echi, was a second-team all-conference honoree at her previous school — Northwest Florida State College. Another player to watch is junior CeCe Mayo, who plays guard and forward. She also transferred from Northwest Florida State College.
The tandem led the Raiders to an Elite 8 appearance and a No. 1 ranking in the NJCAA — a status they held for nearly two months.
Kansas, on the other hand, will need to get valuable minutes out of two non-starting players.
Junior forward Tina Stephens and freshman guard Holly Kersgieter both came off the bench in the previous two matches. Against Emporia State, Stephens was one of two Jayhawks to record a team-leading 15 points, finishing 5-for-9 from the field. Kersgieter finished with eight points in 24 minutes of play and hit 2-of-3 shots from behind the arc.
Tip-off in Allen Fieldhouse is set for 7:00 p.m.