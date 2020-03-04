Kansas women’s basketball dropped their last regular season home game of the season on Tuesday night against the Iowa State Cyclones, 61-42.
The first quarter consisted of a 3-point shooting clinic from Iowa State. The Cyclones managed to shoot a blazing 7-of-13 from behind the arc. They ended the quarter with 21 points, all coming off of the 3-point shot. The Jayhawks couldn’t keep that pace, shooting just 1-of-5 from downtown. But they kept the game within seven points at the end of the first period.
The pace slowed down heavily in the second and third quarters as both teams struggled putting points on the board. Kansas shot just 6-of-35 from the floor in the second and third periods while Iowa State drilled 9-of-35 shots from the field. The Cyclones had four makes from deep during this stretch, helping them outscore the Jayhawks 28-17 in those 20 minutes of play.
The final quarter of play at Allen Fieldhouse for the 2019-20 season was fast paced for both teams. As shots continued to be put up, both teams were diving for loose balls and skying high for rebounds. Though the Jayhawks outscored the Cyclones 14-12 in the quarter, it wasn’t enough to come back.
In her first ever start at Kansas, senior guard Niccolly Ramalho made the most of her time on the court. She tallied nine minutes and made her only shot of the night: a 3-point bomb from deep.
Senior forward Mariane De Carvalho started the game as usual for the Jayhawks. She put up nine points and pulled in four rebounds in 26 minutes of play.
As for Iowa State, junior guard Rae Johnson led the team, racking up a game-high 18 points. She was able to make most of her shots from deep, shooting a hot 5-of-7 from downtown.
Kansas finishes its season with an 11-6 record at home. Its next game is against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sunflower Showdown this Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.