Kansas women’s basketball traveled to Manhattan, Kansas to take on Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown, where the Wildcats took home the victory 83-63.
The Wildcats were able to jump out to a quick 9-0 lead in the first quarter before the Jayhawks could cut into the lead. The first quarter was an even battle for both sides after the quick K-State start.
The Jayhawks won the battle in field goal percentage, shooting 46.2% in the first, but were not able to clean up on the glass. Kansas State grabbed four offensive rebounds, allowing the team to keep the first period interesting and tie the quarter up at 14-14.
The game took a turn for the worst for the Jayhawks in the second and third quarters. The Wildcats shot above 50% in both quarters and outscored the visitors by 28 points. Kansas was out-rebounded 22-7 in the periods.
After being out-rebounded and being out-shot from the field, the Jayhawks couldn’t come back from their double-digit deficit.
The fourth quarter was an offensive shootout for the Jayhawks as they almost doubled their game total in points. Kansas scored 30 points, pushing its game total to 63. The Jayhawks hit 11-of-19 (57.9%) shots from the field and connected on 3-of-7 3-point attempts. Kansas outscored K-State 30-22 in the period, but it wasn’t enough.
Freshman guard Holly Kersgieter led the way for Kansas with 21 points while shooting 4-of-5 from deep. Freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin trailed right behind with 13 points of her own.
For the Wildcats, it was senior forward Peyton Williams who led the way with a game-high 24 points, missing just two shots. Williams was also able to come close to a triple-double in her final regular-season game as a Wildcat, finishing with seven rebounds and six assists for the game.
The Jayhawks finished the regular season with a 15-14 record and a 4-14 record in the Big 12 conference. Kansas will begin the Big 12 tournament as the bottom seed in the conference.