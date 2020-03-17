Column
Kansas women’s basketball season was cut short this past week due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as the novel coronavirus. The cancellations of the NCAA tournament and the Big 12 tournament are devastating to the team as the Jayhawks were eyeing to make a run in the Big 12 tournament and possibly secure a bid to the NCAA tournament.
Kansas was showing promising signs in its last few games of the regular season, as the team went 3-3 in its final six games.
On March 12, the NCAA announced that it would be canceling the remainder of winter sports, as well as canceling the spring sports season. Kansas was slated to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders to open the Big 12 tournament until the announcement came that the games were canceled
In their last win of the regular season against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, the Jayhawks emerged with a 77-69. Kansas looked promising going into the Big 12 tournament as it was able to show its talent off in a key conference win. The victory secured a winning record, the first under coach Brandon Schneider.
With the contributions of junior forward Tina Stephens and redshirt sophomore center Emma Merriweather, the Jayhawks were looking to keep that fire going and play the underdog role in the Big 12 bracket.
Kansas finished its season with a 15-14 record and an 11-6 home record, enough to get the team some buzz coming into the tournament.