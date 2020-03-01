Column
With Kansas women’s basketball winning three of its last four games, one key reason for the team’s success is the new starting lineup implemented by coach Brandon Schneider.
With junior forward Tina Stephens and redshirt sophomore center Emma Merriweather joining the starting lineup, Kansas started its newfound hot streak thanks to some fresh faces in the lineup.
The additions of Stephens and Merriweather had an immediate effect on the team as a whole. The Jayhawks’ offense picked up their second win in conference play with a 15-point beatdown at home over the Longhorns on Feb. 15. Stephens finished scoring 14 points and leading the team with eight rebounds.
With the immediate improvements with Stephens and Merriweather in the starting lineup, Schneider decided to reward them and start them against West Virginia in the team’s next game on Feb. 22. Though the Jayhawks lost, the two new starters made a difference in their loss. Both tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven.
In the Feb. 26 comeback win against Oklahoma on the road, Stephens and Merriweather were active again.
Although Stephens and Merriweather didn't score that much, they did help on the glass and the free throw numbers as well.
Stephens finished with a game-high 11 rebounds on the night, swiped the ball four times and tied for the team-high in +/- with a +10 overall. Whether it was in the paint or on the charity stripe, she was able to finish with 11 points and helped muscle the Jayhawks to their third in-conference win of the season.
In Kansas' last win against Oklahoma State Saturday, Feb. 29, Stephens and Merriweather combined for 20 rebounds and 18 points. The Jayhawks went on to defeat the Cowgirls 77-69.
With the newfound shooting touch and hustle that Kansas has been showing in its last four games, it's safe to say Stephens and Merriweather starting for the Jayhawks has been a main reason why this team has had its recent success.