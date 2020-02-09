Sophomore pole vaulter Zach Bradford set the school record in the event at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational Saturday, Feb. 8. He was among four Jayhawks to finish top-three in their events.
Bradford, who vaulted 5.71 meters, set the indoor pole vault school record, besting Hussain Al Hizam's school record of 5.70 meters set in 2018. Bradford now holds both the Kansas indoor and outdoor pole vault record, vaulting 5.77 meters at the Kansas Relays during the outdoor season in 2019.
Bradford attempted 5.76, but missed on all three attempts. His winning height gave him the No. 3 mark in the NCAA this season.
Continuing with the Jayhawks’ success, sophomore Treyvon Ferguson won the men’s triple jump with a jump of 15.70 meters. Ferguson topped Texas State junior Noah Herring’s jump of 15.42.
In the men’s 200 meters, senior Ivan Henry placed third. His personal best time of 21.41 seconds holds the spot of the No. 2 NCAA performer.
On the women’s side, senior Jedah Caldwell finished third as well, racing a time of 23.97.
Junior Alexandria Emilianov finished second in the women’s shot put with a personal best throw of 16.35 meters. Her mark was enough to earn her NCAA honors as No. 3 performer and No. 8 performance.
Sophomore Toni Englund also became a top performer in Kansas history, holding the No. 9 position in the pentathlon 60 meter hurdles and the No. 7 position in the pentathlon final scores with a personal best of 3,675 points.
With two meets in the coming week, the team will split between the Iowa State Classic and the Tyson Invitational, both taking place from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15.