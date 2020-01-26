Opinion
There’s a media buffet of options in the palm of your hand to help you watch history unfold.
Want to see the controversial Lev Parnas photos? Hit up CNN. Documents from the House from Parnas? You can see those on Fox News. The current, historic impeachment trial of our nation’s President? Just Google it.
In 2020, we are living through events that any other American has only experienced once before.
In 1999, the trial of our nation’s forty-second president, President Bill Clinton, occurred. The momentous impeachment trial occurred because the President lied about sex. The current impeachment trial is transpiring because a President abused power and attempted to thwart the outcome of the 2020 election by using his presidential power to encourage foreign interference. And yet, domestic viewership of this frightening affair has been staggeringly low.
While 11 million people tuned in to the first day of the impeachment trial, viewership on the second day dropped by nearly 20%. In one of the most historic periods of US history, are we really too busy as a nation to watch our President defend himself and potentially be held accountable, if found evidentially guilty? The answer is no.
Millions of users watch TikTok videos monthly. And that is just one app. Browsing Youtube is a popular American pastime that students and young adults turn to for entertainment daily. In 2018, Americans spent an average of two hours daily on social media. We obviously have the desire to be entertained and informed, as well as the time for it. Why not utilize one of those hours live streaming the impeachment trials?
Before you finish reading and give an excuse, just remember: there isn’t a single one. Anything can be accomplished as long as you choose to prioritize. Choices and time management are all about prioritization. Without priorities, no one would ever get anything done.
And why prioritize the impeachment? Because it is our duty, right and privilege as Americans to be able to participate in the political process. As voters, we must prioritize knowledge over our own prejudices and preconceived notions. As Americans, we can all make the time and have the will to do so.
Whether it’s during break times, lunch, bus rides, or even class, we all have time that could be best spent watching the impeachment trial. Next time you have a free half hour, tune in to the trial. Take part in the history that we are all so privileged and dissatisfied experiencing. There won’t ever be a better time.
Sarah Grindstaff is a sophomore from St. Louis studying political science.