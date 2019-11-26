Weather: As Thanksgiving travel approaches, there is a chance for some winter weather. High winds and potential rain are expected, as well as a chance for snow. Here’s more on what the National Weather Service has to say about the week.
News: Concealed carry has been allowed on the University of Kansas' campuses since 2017. Faculty, staff and students expressed concern that there is no required active shooter training at the University.
Sports: Kansas men’s basketball will move on in the Maui Invitational after defeating the Chaminade Silverswords 93-63. The Jayhawks will take on BYU in the semifinal tonight. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m.
News: Student Senate founded a grant for students experiencing invisible disabilities. Now, that grant may be at risk. Here’s more.
Arts & culture: North Lawrence vinyl store Orange Cat Records may be small, but it offers a little bit of everything. Here’s more on the record store.
News: The 90-year-old man who was reported missing last week was found dead in Arizona, according to a news release by the Lawrence Police Department.