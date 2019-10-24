Weather: Today’s weather is expected to be cloudy with temperatures primarily staying in the 40s.
News: International student enrollment at the University has dropped for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting a national trend. Director of International Student Services Chuck Olcese cites the cost of higher education, institutional competition and messaging from the White House as reasons for the decline.
Sports: Today, men’s basketball will play its first game of the season at home against the Fort Hays State Tigers. Kansan sports writers make their predictions about the game. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
Arts & culture: Every year, the Rich and Judy Billings award is given to alumni who show love and loyalty to the University. This year, Warren and Mary Corman who have been married for 40 years, received the award. Here’s more about the couple and their contributions to the University.
News: The KU Natural History Museum reported three of its plant fossils have been stolen. The thefts occurred some time between Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, resulting in a loss valued at $650.
Arts & culture: An architecture project by a KU student architecture studio has won the global Architecture MasterPrize for its environmentally-friendly design. Here’s how they did it.