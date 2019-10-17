Weather: Sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s are expected for most of the afternoon. Today will start and end with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but reach a high of 70.
News: A survey of undergraduate women at the University of Kansas found that more than one-fourth said they were sexually assaulted while at college. Almost 15% of them said they were raped. The results are part of a larger survey, including 33 schools in the Association of American Universities.
News: A subject has been identified and his case was sent to the city prosecutor for alleged lewd and lascivious behavior, after two female students said they saw a man expose himself and masturbate in between Lewis and Hashinger Halls. As of Tuesday, the subject had not been arrested.
Arts & Culture: If you’re planning your spring schedule and looking for some cool classes, the Kansan has compiled a list of some “Out-of-the-box classes” to take next semester.
Arts & Culture: With classes and work, it can be hard to balance time in college. Here’s what other KU students have to say about balancing work and school.
Sports: At the Big 12 Match Play Championship Sunday, Kansas men's golf placed second. In the championship round, the Jayhawks fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.