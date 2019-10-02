Weather: Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Consider carrying an umbrella and wearing sturdy shoes.
News: The Kansas Board of Regents voted to eliminate some of the requirements for students to be admitted into the University of Kansas. University spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said the changes will have a minimal impact on the University.
News: There was approximately an 18% increase in students at the University who registered to vote, according to a report from the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement.
Sports: Few players on the Kansas volleyball team feel comfortable in their role, as a result of an inexperienced team, sports columnist Logan Fricks said. Read the column.
ICYMI: Khalil Herbert won't be returning to the team "for the foreseeable future," said head coach Les Miles.
#KUfball’s leading rusher does not appear to be returning to the team. https://t.co/IicZe4pL0m— Jack Johnson (@JohnyJ_15) September 30, 2019
Arts & culture: Raven Book Store owner Danny Caine received the Midwest Bookseller of the Year award.