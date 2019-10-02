Voter Registration Day

Students had the opportunity to register to vote at Wescoe Beach Tuesday.

 Sarah Wright/UDK

Weather: Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Consider carrying an umbrella and wearing sturdy shoes. 

News: The Kansas Board of Regents voted to eliminate some of the requirements for students to be admitted into the University of Kansas. University spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said the changes will have a minimal impact on the University. 

News: There was approximately an 18% increase in students at the University who registered to vote, according to a report from the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement

Sports: Few players on the Kansas volleyball team feel comfortable in their role, as a result of an inexperienced team, sports columnist Logan Fricks said. Read the column

ICYMI: Khalil Herbert won't be returning to the team "for the foreseeable future," said head coach Les Miles

Arts & culture: Raven Book Store owner Danny Caine received the Midwest Bookseller of the Year award