Over 5,000 customers have been affected by power outages in Lawrence according to the Evergy outage map.
The affected areas include parts of the University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University. Lawrence High School is also affected.
Iowa Street is experiencing outages between 19th Street and Harvard Street and between 26th and 21st Street. 19th Street is experiencing outages between Naismith Drive and Haskell Avenue.
The outages are expected to be restored by 11:15 a.m. Friday according to Evergy.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.
—Edited by Brianna Wessling