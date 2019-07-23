Organizations across the NFL are filled with optimism at this time of year because training camps are opening. Almost every team says its goal is to get to the playoffs and win the Super Bowl. However, just 12 teams can make the playoffs, and only one can win the championship. Here are two teams, one from each conference, who missed the postseason last year, but could make moves to secure a postseason spot in the 2019-20 season.
Cleveland Browns
The Browns’ rise began last season when they beat the New York Jets 21-17 in a Week 3 home game. The win ended a 635 day stretch in which they hadn’t won a game. Cleveland would finish with a record of 7-8-1, including a 4-2 mark after the bye week.
On that Thursday night, quarterback Baker Mayfield made his NFL debut in relief on his way to earning the franchise the respect it has been waiting to receive since the Browns moved back to Cleveland in 1999.
The Browns have had only two winning seasons and have only made the playoffs once since then (2002). However, they have reason to believe this will be the season they make the postseason for the first time since Mayfield was seven years old.
The addition of All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the biggest reasons for the hype surrounding the Browns. The explosive receiver has 44 touchdowns in 56 career starts and will join his good friend Jarvis Landry as Mayfield’s two biggest perimeter threats.
The Browns also added Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt, although he’s suspended for the first eight games of the 2019 season. When Hunt returns, he’ll create a one-two punch with Nick Chubb, and they'll maybe create a trio of talented backs if Duke Johnson is still on the team.
Rookie coach Freddie Kitchens is tasked with managing the group of strong personalities. He took over as the offensive coordinator when coach Hue Jackson and previous offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired in Week 8 last year.
After Kitchens began calling plays, Mayfield threw for 2,254 yards with a 68.4 completion percentage and a 19-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio in eight games.
As for the defense, they can continue to develop their opportunistic mindset to create chances for the offense. Cleveland’s defense was second in the NFL with 1.9 takeaways per game last season.
Safety Damarious Randall led them with four interceptions, and rookie cornerback Denzel Ward had three, including two in his first career game. Myles Garrett, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick and defensive end, was sixth in the league with 13.5 sacks and forced three fumbles as well.
They will have to battle for the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are staples in the conference’s playoff picture every December. However, they showed growth against the two teams last season and should continue to develop this season because of their increase in talent across the board.
Cleveland has a lot of expectations surrounding it, but 2019 is a great opportunity for the Browns to make the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay has missed the playoffs two years in a row for the first time since the 2005-06 seasons. As a result, the Packers fired longtime coach Mike McCarthy last season after falling out of playoff contention following a Week 13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals.
Although McCarthy was quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ coach for 13 of his first 14 seasons, the departure was a welcomed sight for the superstar.
Now, the challenge for Green Bay will be to see how Rodgers meshes with rookie coach Matt LaFleur. They are still getting to know each other, but the organization was impressed with LaFleur’s preparation before it hired him.
“It was obvious he had really done his research. He knew all about our roster, our coaches, everything,” Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said in the January introductory press conference.
Green Bay hopes a change of regime will bolster Rodgers at the tail end of his career.
Rodgers has always been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in terms of interceptions. In fact, he has the lowest interception percentage in NFL history. Coupling his ability to protect the ball with LaFleur’s affinity for calling run plays should bring balance and ball control to the Packers offense.
Green Bay had the highest pass play percentage in the NFL last season, which contrasts the Tennessee Titans, who LaFleur was the offensive coordinator for in 2018. They had the second highest rush percentage.
Rather than bring a clash of styles, the new scheme should take pressure off Rodgers while letting him use running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Green Bay could use the duo in a way similar to how the Atlanta Falcons used Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman in 2016, when LaFleur helped Matt Ryan win NFL MVP as the quarterback's coach.
Wide receiver Devante Adams and tight end Jimmy Graham, who were Rodgers’ top two targets last season, are also returning.
Green Bay also has a young and revamped defense after it allowed 25 points per game in 2018.
The team drafted two defensive players in the first round this year. The Packers picked Michigan edge rusher Rashan Gary 12th overall and Maryland safety Darnell Savage 21st overall.
Gary was drafted to replace outside linebacker Clay Matthews and supplement Green Bay's rush defense while also helping a unit that was third in the NFL with 53 sacks.
As for Savage, the versatile safety will join a young secondary led by 2018 first-round pick Jaire Alexander. The Packers also added former Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos through free agency.
The retooled defense should help Green Bay compete with Chicago, who won the NFC North last season.
Ultimately, the Packers needed to move away from the negativity surrounding McCarthy and Rodgers’ relationship. A change should help them make a run at the postseason for the first time in a couple of seasons.