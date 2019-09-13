Your Daily (Kansan) 6: car accident update, homeless shelter reductions, tonight’s football predictions, and words of inspiration from Kevin Willmott
Weather: Today’s weather is expected to see a high of 81 around 4 p.m., but stay in the late 60s and 70s for most of the morning and late evening
News: Police have identified the victim of Wednesday night’s fatal single-car rollover on Iowa Street as 52-year-old Wichita resident Silvestre Guebara. The accident stopped traffic in both directions.
News: Low fundraising and increasing maintenance costs have caused the Lawrence Community Shelter to reduce its staff by one third and its beds by 50 percent. Many of its residents have returned to the streets. KUJH News has the story.
Crime: Our mid-week crime report states property damage in Ellsworth Hall, disorderly conduct also in Ellsworth Hall, and an assault near Memorial Stadium. These cases remain open, as of Thursday morning.
Sports: Kansas football is set to play the Boston College Eagles at 6:30 p.m. in Boston. After a home loss last weekend the Jayhawks hope to win, but Kansan sports writers predict a loss. The Eagles have won both of their first two games.
Arts: Professor and Oscar-winner Kevin Willmott spoke at the Dole Institute of Politics Wednesday night sharing his personal journey from his Kansas roots to his academy award. Willmott won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on the film “Blackkklansman.”