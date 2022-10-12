After graduating from the University of Kansas in 1994, Sara Bennett Wealer’s focus switched from midnight deadlines to writing published novels.
Wealer’s fourth young adult novel, “Grave Things Like Love”, came out yesterday.
The plot of the novel was inspired by one of Wealer’s time reporting in Pennsylvania. While working, she became fascinated with a family-owned and lived-in funeral home.
“When I was there, I was like ‘What would it be like to be a teenage girl in a house like this?’ thus inspiring me to write ‘Grave Things Like Love’,” Wealer said.
The story follows Elaine, a college-aged girl, who lives with her family in their Victorian home that serves as a funeral business. Elaine, along with four of her friends, begins to hunt for ghosts. Eventually, they stumble across the spirit of the original funeral home owner’s daughter.
Jules Machias is Wealer’s editor. A fellow author themself, Machias is also the owner of Red Pen Refinery LLC editing company. After previously working together for an advertising company over a decade ago, Wealer and Machias reconnected.
“We began to exchange work for critique and have built a useful working relationship and a very enjoyable friendship,” Machias said.
Machias praises and admires Wealer’s writing style.
“As an author, Sara is absolutely genius at capturing the moments when a character pivots from an old not-so-good way of thinking to a new, better way of thinking,” they said.
In “Grave Things Like Love”, Machias appreciates how Wealer isn’t afraid to let her characters make significant mistakes.
“Too often, we writers love our characters too much to let them get really hurt by their own choices,” Machias said.
Machias said they would describe the novel as a ride on a “thought-provoking roller coaster”.
“In GTLL, even as everything is crashing down around Elaine, you can feel her evolving and changing, readying herself to accept what she can’t change and make the best of her situation by harnessing her strengths,” Machias said.
Machias had no critiques for the final copy.
“There’s literally nothing about this book I didn’t like,” Machias said. “—it’s truly stellar and I can’t wait for it to be out in the world.”
But Wealer didn’t always want to be an author. Even though Wealer’s passion is writing, her college path didn’t always reflect it. Upon the start of her college career, Wealer majored in vocal performance because she said it felt natural.
Although she loved to perform, once Wealer saw her competition, she had second thoughts.
“But once I got in there, I realized I just don’t have the voice or talent you need to make a career out of it,” she said.
Wealer ended that chapter of her life and started a new one by switching her major to journalism.
At the School of Journalism, Wealer said she was lucky enough to have two mentors that helped her build the idea that she could pursue writing as a career.
Tom Eblen was Wealer’s former advisor at the Kansan. Wealer said that Eblen was always there for her.
“For years he was an amazing friend, an amazing mentor, and just really down to earth,” Wealer said, “He saw something in me. I felt he was nurturing and tried to steer me and took me under his wing.”
John Galvin, Wealer’s journalism ethics professor also had faith in her. While in college, he gave Wealer a job working on his case studies.
Even after their passings, Wealer’s former mentors continue to inspire her.
“Those two have my heart in terms of helping me understand that I could do it and gave me the confidence to keep going,” Wealer said.
Wealer said she’s most proud of her work when she can step back and physically see the finished product. While working on the Kansan, Wealer said her favorite part was the atmosphere before the turn-in deadline.
“The late nights working and putting the paper together while eating pizza were just the best,” she said. “The pride of it when the paper came out. I really liked having something tangible so I could say, ‘Oh I did that’.”
Even though Wealer’s college plan fluctuated over the years, she said she wouldn’t trade her experiences for the world.
“You never know what doors will open up for you,” Wealer said. “I would’ve never gotten where I am if I didn’t explore other avenues, like how I got the idea for ‘Grave Things Like Love’.”
Wealer said she knows that the path to graduation is stressful, but she urges KU students to find their passion and continue.
“After college, you will go on a journey and it’ll take you to some interesting places,” Wealer said, “Like places I had never thought about before.”
“Grave Things Like Love” is now available for purchase. For more information about Wealer’s work, visit her website.