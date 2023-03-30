Ticketmaster has found itself back in a familiar place, facing backlash for its excessive service fees following the hectic pre-sale for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras’ tour, which left fans outraged and even sparked a Senate hearing.
Ticketing companies, on average, charge fees that amount to 27-31% of the ticket's initial price, according to a 2018 government study. Three live-music venues in downtown Lawrence - Liberty Hall, The Granada and The Bottleneck - deal with navigating how to help their customers avoid excessive fees.
Last November, fans trying to purchase tickets for Swift’s tour were met with long wait times, technical difficulties and high prices. Alexis Greenberg, who is the president of an on-campus Taylor Swift-themed organization called the KU Swift Society, waited in the queue for around 8-9 hours.
“I saw so many people on social media panic and buy VIP tickets, sometimes $200 more than other tickets in that section, just because that's what they could grab,” Greenberg said. “Ticketmaster really fumbled the bag.”
The collective outrage over Ticketmaster’s handling of the pre-sale reignited public interest in Ticketmaster's monopoly of the ticketing industry, which dates back to 1994 when Pearl Jam attempted to play at venues that used alternative ticketing services after becoming frustrated with Ticketmaster’s service fees.
In 2010, the Department of Justice found that Ticketmaster had controlled 80% of the market for the last 15 years. That same year, Ticketmaster merged with LiveNation, the largest concert promoter in America. A 2022 Yale study suggested that Ticketmaster still controls around 70% of the market.
Venues sign contracts with Ticketmaster, giving them exclusive rights to sell every ticket for events at the venue. Unlike many competitors, Ticketmaster sells tickets directly from the venue and resells tickets, where they can charge another set of service fees.
On January 24, 2023, the Senate Judiciary Committee held hearings to investigate the anti-competitive practices in the ticketing industry. According to TIME, members from both parties appeared to be suspicious and deeply critical of Ticketmaster.
Ticketmaster and LiveNation control most of the large music venues in the United States; of the 20 stadiums Taylor Swift will perform at, only two don’t use Ticketmaster. However, the excessive fees also pose a problem for smaller, local music venues.
The historic Liberty Hall is one of the largest music venues in Lawrence and has a contract with Ticketmaster. Box office manager Jon Fitzgerald, who began working at Liberty Hall in 2014, said the venue had been using Ticketmaster for as long as he has worked there.
“I’ve gotten the impression that Ticketmaster is the only reliable ticketing service,” Fitzgerald said. “At some point over the last few decades, it has gained a monopoly.”
Ticketmaster also uses dynamic pricing, meaning the prices of tickets are subject to change depending on the demand for the event. For example, a standard admission ticket to the Mountain Goats concert on April 9 at Liberty Hall currently costs $35 to $40 before fees. While resale tickets to see Skinny Puppy on May 2 currently range from $82 to $349.
When purchasing a single $82 ticket through Ticketmaster to the Skinny Puppy concert, a $15.79 service charge and $2.95 processing fee are added upon checkout, making the cheapest ticket over $100.
Liberty Hall also sells cash-only tickets in-person at their box office that carry a $2 fee.
Fitzgerald said the venue doesn’t have an in-house promotion company, so third parties use their space to put on performances. And as part of their agreement, Liberty Hall sells tickets for them at the box office with their set $2 fee.
According to Liberty Hall’s website, the agreement allows the box office to keep its service fee as low as possible compared to purchasing the ticket elsewhere.
“When someone buys through Ticketmaster, that money is being held through Ticketmaster until the show is over and then paid out to the venue,” Fitzgerald said. “When it is sold in person, we get the money right away.”
However, the receipt acts as the physical ticket for in-person tickets at Liberty Hall. So, if someone loses their receipt, they lose their ticket. While using Ticketmaster can be more expensive, it offers an additional layer of security.
Down the road, Mike Logan, the owner of the Granada and the Bottleneck, said his venues have “tried to stay off the beaten path for tickets” and instead use Etix as their primary ticket provider.
“They are a smaller company and very tuned in on the backend or tech side of building ticket profiles and putting shows up on sale,” Logan said. “Etix was incredibly communicative on our behalf during the COVID shutdowns of 2020 and again in January of 2022, where we had to reschedule, postpone or cancel well over 100 shows.”
Last year, the Granada hosted Sean Kingston and is gearing up to host Tech N9ne on March 31 for a sold-out show. Tickets can be bought in advance or on the day of the show at a set price and generally carry fees of less than $10.
The Bottleneck employs similar practices.
“The Granada and The Bottleneck are always looking for the best way to make tickets available for sale online in a convenient way that protects the customer's information and is responsive to customer requests,” Logan said.
For many live-music fans worried about excessive fees, recent news of a compromise between The Cure and Ticketmaster signals that progress will be made following recent backlash. On March 16, 2023, Robert Smith of The Cure tweeted that the band had come to an agreement with Ticketmaster, and fans would automatically be refunded $5-$10 per ticket after “unduly high” fees. All remaining tickets to The Cure’s concerts will “incur lower fees,” Smith said in his tweet.
“My recommendation is to always purchase tickets from the venue’s ticketing platform to protect your purchase,” Logan said. “Be wary of third parties selling tickets and know that you can always call, email, message or DM the venues if you are unsure of a potential ticket for sale.”