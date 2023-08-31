Students at the University of Kansas were sent into a frenzy on Tuesday when the Marching Jayhawks posted to Instagram a teaser of their upcoming Taylor Swift-themed halftime show.
The 380-piece band is set to perform during halftime on Friday at the first football game of the year against the Missouri State Bears. But the performance has been in the works for months.
“With Taylor Swift coming to town I thought, well we've done some Taylor Swift tunes over the years and I decided let's do a Taylor Swift show,” Matthew Smith, the Associate Director of Bands, said. “I made that decision kind of early in the summer.”
As Swift takes her Eras Tour global, her influence at KU continues to grow with a new student organization, the KU Swift Society, dedicated to the singer and a newly introduced course titled ‘The Sociology of Taylor Swift’ being taught this semester.
“Taylor has really grown in popularity and there are a lot more people openly wearing merch instead of just being casual fans,” President and founder of the KU Swift Society Alexis Greenberg said. “It’s really exciting to see how many people are interested.”
Swift has released 10 studio albums in her career so far, giving the Marching Jayhawks a long catalog of songs to choose from.
“My daughter is a Swiftie and so I asked her to give me a list and she made a Spotify playlist for me,” Smith said. “I try to put something together where we have anywhere between three and six tunes represented.”
Swifties around campus have tried to guess what songs may make the halftime show following the Reputation-themed teaser video.
“Personally, I’m hoping for ‘Dancing With Our Hands Tied’, ‘Dress’, or ‘Gorgeous’ because those are my top 3 songs from the album,” Abby Naden, a freshman business marketing student, said. “However, I think realistically they’re going to play more popular songs off the album, such as ‘Delicate’ or ‘Don’t Blame Me’.”
“I’m willing to bet ‘Ready For It’ will be a song they play since it’s ‘Reputation’ themed and it’s such an iconic song,” Sydney Allan, a freshman photography student, said. “I’m hoping they play some songs from some other albums too, like ‘1989’ or ‘Midnights’.”
The Marching Jayhawks included Swift’s music along with incorporating several references to the singer in their formations.
“There’s definitely some deep-cut Taylor references in the show,” Jeremy Wegiel, senior trumpet section leader, said.
Despite last week's heat wave altering some of the band's rehearsal schedule, the students learned the material in time for the performance.
“We've had to shorten a little bit in terms of how much we're moving,” Smith said. “But they picked up on the drill really quickly and I think it helps that they're doing a show that they really enjoy.”
As football season kicks off, many new students will experience the Marching Jayhawks for the first time.
“I hope their biggest takeaway is that they should stay for halftime and come early to see [the] pregame,” Wegiel said. “Pregame is really what it's all about and not a lot of people know about the concert that we do on the hill.”
The Marching Jayhawks also plan to perform the show at the September 8 home game against Illinois.
“We're going to repeat this show next week for the Illinois game because we have such a short break in between but we're going to flip it,” Smith said. “So if you come to the game next week and sit in the same seat, you'll see the other part of the show that wasn't facing you.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.
“This is our first performance of the season, so everyone's enthusiastic about it and excited about getting out into the field for the first time in front of fans,” Smith said. “With all of the recent success of our football program, we're here to support the team and entertain the crowd.”