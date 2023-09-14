Art in the Park will bring together unique local artists, bands and cuisine in a free weekend event fit for all ages. The event, a beloved Lawrence tradition since 1964, will take place on Sept. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the shade of downtown South Park, located on 12th and Massachusetts Street.
Visitors will be able to sample work from 127 diverse artists — including emerging painter and recent University of Kansas graduate Emma Hixson — with pieces ranging from welded sculptures and hand-made woodworking to blown glass and mixed media teapot wind chimes.
“There will be pieces of beauty, art to amuse, to make one think, art that comments on society and on the human condition," Roura Young, co-coordinator of Art in the Park, said.
Music from 16 local bands, including folk artists Tyler Gregory and Megan Luttrell, will echo from the park's gazebo throughout the day. Attendees can browse 14 food trucks arranged on Massachusetts Street offering delicacies from vendors such as Free State Brewing Co., The Pretzelly Truck and Ragusa’s Italian Cafe.
Art in the Park is the Lawrence Art Guild’s (LAG) primary fundraising event and has grown immensely since it began when it was a smaller one-day event hosted by a few KU professors and local artists. In 2019, Art in the Park won “Best Event” in the “Best of Lawrence” contest and has maintained that acclaim since. Longtime co-coordinator of Art in the Park Jen Unekis told the Kansan about what the event looked like in the late 1960s.
“A long line of ladies in their fancy church hats and men in their Sunday best waited at the entrance of the park to view the pieces [while] the City Band played,” Unekis said.
Unekis told the Kansan that Art in the Park has always drawn a significant crowd and that the Lawrence Art Guild expects to have 20,000 visitors this year.
She also said that the event attracts a diverse crowd, from food lovers, who can explore dishes both sweet and salty, to music students who can listen to Americana, Bluegrass and Reggae tunes among others, and lovers of nature can enjoy the surrounding landscaping. As for art students and enthusiasts, there will be many artists available to talk to and learn from.
“Artists are always open to talking about their craft, sharing what materials they use and about their process,” Unekis said.
A children’s section of the event will include a face painter and booths where kids can do crafts hosted by Prairie Moon Waldorf School, Theatre Lawrence, The Art Education Club at the University of Kansas and Watkins Museum of History. On Sept. 16, the Lawrence Public Library will bring their bookmobile and they will host a story time.
The event is free of charge. More information can be found on Lawrence Art Guild’s Facebook page and Instagram account for further updates and promotion of local artists and musicians.