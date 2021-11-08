Artists’ work depicting life after experiencing sexual violence is showcased in a new art installation, 'The Space Between,' in the Kansas Memorial Union Gallery. People can view a diverse body of creative work, from poems to paintings that come together to explore gender-based violence in KU’s community.
The project was organized by KU’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center (SAPEC) and was curated by senior Faith Maddox. Maddox uses the exhibition to provide a safe space for survivors to discuss their experiences.
“I started thinking about this exhibit last April after leading a drawing self-care event,” Maddox said. “While the initial discussion had been about displaying my own artwork as a culmination of my time at SAPEC, I realized that centering my own voice wasn't what I wanted.”
Maddox aimed to highlight the voices of survivors when gathering work for the gallery.
“Survivors are rarely offered a physical space to express their experiences without retaliation, let alone one that centers on healing as much as the violence they encounter,” she said. “I felt that organizing an exhibition that included multiple perspectives was exactly what this opportunity required.”
Artists featured in the exhibit were chosen based on pieces they had already created. Sophia Jones, a junior from Boulder, Colorado, is the artist of the painting “Her” in the exhibit. Jones said she was lucky to be chosen for the exhibit and felt her piece was natural to share in this environment.
“I hope what people get from my art is that they aren't alone,” Jones said. “There was a part of my healing journey that I felt like the shell of a woman or less than a human. I had been used and discarded, and the part of the world that was bad felt like it was enveloping me."
Jones hoped that by sharing what she went through, she could help others in their own healing process.
“I just want the people who are in the trenches of healing to know that they are not the only ones who have gone through this," Jones said. "You will be whole one day. You will pick up all the pieces that have been stolen from you and rebuild and be even better than you were before. All of those tears and brokenness will make you even more motivated to be the person you want to be.”
After the recent protests at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at KU, Maddox describes feeling worried that asking artists to showcase their work in this installation would be asking too much of the community during a vulnerable time. However, she wanted to create a space on campus where survivors felt they could share their experiences without fear of retaliation.
“I hope that 'The Space Between’ allows other survivors on campus a place to feel seen and heard,” Maddox said. “Sexual violence is isolating, and it can be difficult to find spaces where you can just sit with your experiences and not have to worry about how they will be perceived or whether you'll feel supported and affirmed."
The exhibition is meant to bring together a community of survivors during their journey.
“More than anything, the exhibition is a space for reflection on healing and its nonlinear nature and acknowledging the dualities that survivors face within themselves,” Maddox said.
The installation is free and runs through Nov. 12. Survivors of gender-based violence looking for support can contact SAPEC at sapec@ku.edu.
Other resources for sexual trauma and abuse care are available through:
- The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center in Lawrence: 785-843-8985
- The Willow Domestic Violence Center: 785-843-3333
- CARE (Campus Assistance, Resource, and Education): 785-864-9255 | care@ku.edu
- CARE Sisters - Instagram (Available to all students)
- The National Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text "START" to 88788 | thehotline.org