As a Pakistani-American, my relationship to Bollywood has always been tenuous, transient. What did it mean to be so fond of a film industry that routinely banned actors from Pakistan while making billions off of Pakistani playback singers?
Beyond the nationalistic, jingoistic pride of neighboring nations is the artistry that each specialized in. Lollywood films rarely competed financially or cinematically with Bollywood ones, just as Indian dramas struggled to achieve the concise, poetic consciousness of Pakistani dramas. Acknowledging these South Asian giants’ entertainment strengths while they recycle political theater has been my solace.
As quarantine frees up more time for many, the following recommendations can help Bollywood newbies start their own journey into this bombastic world of film.
"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge"
Available on Amazon Prime
Fondly abbreviated as DDLJ and still shown in some Indian theaters 25 years later, this is my first and most beloved Bollywood film. The love story of Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) faces off against clashing Indian and Western values, misadventures on a tour of the European continent and of course, a requisite sound effect-heavy fight scene.
Don’t let the script’s intensity fool you, though; like most Bollywood films, DDLJ is a musical. The songs interspersed throughout provide breaks from the tension and uphold the beckoning tagline from the film’s poster. Indeed, you, too, will fall in love.
"Action Replayy"
Available on Netflix
Film buffs may cringe at this recommendation, but herein is a shining example of how Bollywood intends to pay homage to a classic Western film and then goes off the rails. This “Back to the Future” remake borrows the premise, with Bunty (Aditya Roy Kapoor) going back in time to save the marriage of his parents, Kishen (Akshay Kumar) and Mala (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).
The two are larger than life, one a shrinking violet with horse teeth and the other an Indian Regina George, whose favorite target is her future husband. Bunty’s success hinges on much quick thinking, a car chase and a musical medley with gloriously seventies outfits, and every minute is as ridiculous as it is heart-warming.
"Rab ne Bana di Jodi"
Available on Amazon Prime
Multitalented and prolific Shah Rukh Khan now appears as Surinder, a shy salaryman who marries Taani (Anushka Sharma), the daughter of his former professor, after her fiance’s death by car accident and her father’s cardiac arrest leaves her alone in the world. Trauma and Taani’s penchant for masculine, leading man types separate the couple emotionally, even as Taani’s mundane domesticity pushes Surinder deeper in love.
When his wife enters a dance competition to unwind, Surinder adopts the persona of “Raj,” a man who is everything Taani wants, and becomes her dance partner. Taani’s heart grows torn between Surinder’s quiet devotion and Raj’s charisma, and Surinder gets a front row seat. The script and masterful acting are so moving that when my generally stoic roommate joined me in the last 30 minutes, a quick recap and the magic of the film brought her to tears quicker than me.
These romantic comedies showcase a fraction of Bollywood’s depths. The musical numbers, flamboyant outfits, sprinklings of ill-fitting English, and unbelievable fight scenes are tropes that fans grow to love. However, even a novice can appreciate the moving stories, dialogue and lyrics that exist behind the flashy facade.
That commitment to storytelling and poeticism is what drew me to Bollywood movies, and keeps me anchored to the art despite geopolitical tension. I hope you can find something of your own to love about this mesmerizing, messy flavor of film.
