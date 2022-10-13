The ‘90s: It was the golden age for Lawrence local music. There were shows happening every night of the week, record labels foraged through local venues in search of garage bands to sign, and rockstars like Patti Smith and Kurt Cobain were unlikely visitors of this quaint, Midwestern college town.
And last weekend, Danger Bob, Cher UK, and The Bubble Boys returned to their roots and brought the ‘90s back to Lawrence for a Saturday night reunion show at Liberty Hall.
The bands’ homecoming was long in the making. Karl Michelbach of Danger Bob said that the idea for a reunion show came out of the initial COVID-19 lockdown.
“Like so many bands, you know, we felt an itch to get back and do something,” Michelbach said. “The desire to put something good into the world, that was definitely a motivation.”
Coincidentally, this year marks Danger Bob’s 30-year anniversary since the band was formed during the peak of the grunge movement. During their rise to local stardom, Michelbach said the group’s sounds were compared to those of Weezer and They Might be Giants, citing Danger Bob’s signature formula of loud guitars mixed with melody, hook and harmony.
“A lot of bands were taking themselves very seriously, and we wanted to kinda be an antithesis to that,” Michelbach said. “We wanted to have more fun and not take ourselves so seriously.”
The band’s somewhat nontraditional attitude certainly turned heads. Heather Grehan of Cher UK said that her group took Danger Bob under their wing.
“We brought Danger Bob along,” Grehan said. “We played some show with Danger Bob and we liked everybody because they’re great guys, and we had a tendency to bring other bands with us.”
A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Grehan now lives in Gig Harbor, Washington where she works as a consultant. Although Grehan has spent much of her adult life out west, she said nothing compares to the communities of the Lawrence music and art scenes.
“When I moved out to the west, I thought that the music scene would be much more than it is,” Grehan said. “The Midwest has a lot more going on than out here; yes there’s bands, and yes there’s art, but it doesn’t have that community feel.”
And Saturday’s show proved to bring that nostalgic feeling of community back to town.
Grehan said that the show attracted an audience full of excited fans.
“The crowd sang the chorus with us which took me by total surprise,” Grehan said. “I was really touched by how appreciative and supportive the audience was.”
This performance marked Cher UK’s first time performing since 1996, but Grehan said the feeling of on-stage adrenaline was the same as decades before.
“It felt amazing to play again; there’s just a kind of energy and excitement that you can only get from a live show,” Grehan said. “For just a short period of time, there’s a room full of people and you’re all connected and you’re all having fun and you’re all sharing a moment that will never be repeated in exactly the same way again.”
Michelbach was just as pleased with his experience.
“It was a true reunion, one that celebrated the Lawrence music scene then and now,” Michelbach said.