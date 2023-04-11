Dawes, the Los Angeles-based folk rock band, is set to perform at Liberty Hall on April 16. The band will play pieces from its latest release, “Misadventures of Doomscroller,” along with fan favorites from the rest of its discography.
“Misadventures of Doomscroller,” the band’s eighth album, was recorded during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Taylor Goldsmith, lead singer and songwriter.
“I think it was one of the most fun recording experiences we’ve had,” said Goldsmith. “It’s the record we’re most proud of.”
Beginning in 2009, Dawes began after the dissolution of the band Simon Dawes, trading in a punk sound for a folk rock-inspired one. Despite drawing influence from many genres, the band draws prominent inspiration from Laurel Canyon legends of the 1960s and 1970s, such as Joni Mitchell and Kris Kristofferson, two artists Goldsmith draws inspiration from personally.
Over the band’s 14 years of performing, the hard work it has put into its work has paid off, getting the opportunities to perform with iconic artists such as Bob Dylan and Jackson Browne.
“They’re some of the most agreeable people to work with I’ve ever encountered,” said Crawford Byers, the band’s manager.
While some talented musicians produce music and expect the success to follow, according to Byers, Dawes puts in the hours necessary to make it as a successful band by saying yes to fans, interviews and content creation.
“That’s what makes Dawes stand out: they’re successful because they say yes,” said Byers.
The band’s performance at Liberty Hall is what Byers calls an “evening with Dawes,” meaning there will be no opening act or additional performing artists. With the live performances, many songs are transformed from their four-minute album durations to new interpretations nearing 10 minutes.
The tour cycle is a bittersweet one for the band, as it is the last tour where Wylie Gelber, Dawes’ bassist, will be performing.
Gelber, who has been a band member since its inception, has decided to leave the band’s lineup after April. Described as a “renaissance man” by Byers, Gelber has built instruments and equipment for the group, including guitars and pedal boards.
“These shows in April are his last tour,” said Byers. “That’s been really poignant for fans, you know, losing a guy who has been around since the beginning. There’s been a lot of tears and a lot of joy because these guys still love each other and love playing together.”
Doors open at 7 p.m., while the concert is set to start at 8 p.m.