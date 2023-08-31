Decade café hosted its first Flower Market on Aug. 27—the event gathered local farmers, musicians and coffee lovers together for an afternoon of music and bouquet-making.
The event took place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 920 Delaware St.,and showcased a colorful flower selection from local farms such as Soul of Soil, Mad Mantis Blooms and Inflorescence Earth along with fresh produce for purchase from Big Blue Stem Farms.
As new and returning customers gathered for the market, visitors had the opportunity to craft their own bouquet with special instruction from various farmers, purchase a premade bouquet or sip coffee and chat with others.
“I remember feeling like it was a hidden gem almost,” Caroline Whipple, a senior marketing student at the University of Kansas said. “It doesn’t feel like you’re in a college town anymore, it feels like you’re part of a community when you come here.”
Whipple said that she has been visiting Decade since high school and that she hoped more students would visit the café, considering Decade’s recent financial struggles after rising costs of living decreased customer traffic.
As visitors roamed about Decade’s outdoor space, live music from artists Gracie Hughes and Lindzey Butler played throughout. Both performers expressed their appreciation to be playing in a space that they felt was welcoming.
“The energy that everyone holds [here] feels really special and it feels like a place where people can come and be themselves,” Butler said. “I found a community within here and they’ve been so accepting. You’re allowed to share yourself and be yourself here.”
Hughes, a University student in her third year of studying strategic communications, shared Butler’s sentiment about the café, adding positive remarks to Decade’s menu.
“The people are nice, the food is great and the coffee is great,” Hughes said.
Fellow students expressed their appreciation for the café as a study spot. For Becca Jones, a senior behavioral neuroscience student at the University of Kansas, Decade is where she spends her time studying.
“This past year I started coming more. It was always just quiet enough and had just enough background noise.” Jones said.
Other attendees spoke about the café’s unique design and layout.
“There are a lot of great coffee shops in Lawrence, but I think Decade speaks out to me more because of the aesthetic,” Lawrence native and tennis coach Alexis Czapinski said. “They have an outdoor patio that is aged in a really beautiful way and inside it feels like an art gallery.”
Decade has not stated if their Flower Market will become a recurring event. Find out more about the café on their website and Instagram page.