The Dole Institute of Politics is hosting an exhibit honoring former Sen. Elizabeth Dole. The exhibit, titled “What Would a Woman Offer Her Country? Elizabeth Dole’s Ground-breaking, Trail-blazing Life of Service,” is open to the public until May 28.
Dole Institute senior archivist Sarah D’Antonio Gard said that the exhibit was named after a question Dole asked in a 1999 speech.
“The rest of the exhibit is meant to answer that question and tell about her amazing career of public service,” Gard said.
The exhibit highlights Dole’s career in politics. According to the History, Arts, and Archives of the House of Representatives, in addition to serving as a North Carolina senator from 2003 to 2009, Dole was a six-year member of the Federal Trade Commission. She was also the first woman to serve in the Department of Transportation.
Dole Institute collections student assistant Kate Grasse finds Dole's work ethic admirable.
“Whatever job she took, no matter what, she tried to leave it better than she found it,” Grasse said. “She did the things that were in her job description, but she always wanted to improve things.”
According to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, throughout Dole’s years in politics, she has worked under five presidents: Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.
In 1983, during Reagan’s presidency, Dole became the first female U.S. transportation secretary. Under the George H.W. Bush administration, she was the first woman to become the secretary of the Department of Labor in 1989.
Gard said that Dole dedicated her work to aiding Americans, along with hiring and empowering women by leading an increase in the number of women working for the DOT.
“She is driven by what she is passionate about and wanted to find ways to make a difference in those areas,” Gard said.
Gard began working on the exhibit in 2019.
“It's been exciting to be a part of this department's transformation and to start acquiring Sen. Elizabeth Dole’s collections,” Gard said. “We opened this exhibit originally at the very beginning of 2020 and as a result of the pandemic, almost nobody saw it. Since the world is opening back up, we wanted to put this exhibit back up so more people could see it and because of this, we decided to make a refreshed design that I hope people enjoy.”
Gard said that Dole’s policies still have an impact on our everyday lives.
“While she was the Secretary of Transportation, she did things that affect our everyday lives that I have never thought of,” Gard said. “She advocated for the minimum drinking age of 21 and seatbelts, which we wouldn’t have today without her.”
Overall, Gard wants the exhibit to educate and inspire visitors.
“I hope that people will take away just how much she has accomplished in her decades of public service,” Gard said.
The display will be available until May 28 during museum hours, Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.