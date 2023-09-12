Ecumenical Campus Ministries (ECM) is taking steps to commemorate pride year round by hosting the Pride is a Riot drag show, a fundraising event for queer organizations at ECM on Sept. 15.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the ECM’s dinner service and other pre-show festivities at 1204 Oread Ave. The drag show begins at 7 p.m., with performances from drag artists such as Johnny Diablo, KYKY Mo-Dean, Kansas Campbell, Lambyyy, Chay D. Boots, and Vantas.
“Being queer is always like an act of resistance all year long, even when it's not pride month,” Diablo said.
The event will start with a resource fair, where audience members can get information about different resources available for queer and trans people in the area. A queer history exhibit will be provided by the Watkins Museum of History and a bar will be supplied as an optional part of the experience for those that are interested.
Each of the performers will be giving two performances, and the six members have all been involved in planning the event in some capacity. Diablo told the Kansan they wanted to create a good balance between the educational and entertainment aspects of the show, ensuring that people are able to learn new things while also enjoying themselves.
“We want something a little bit political and edgy, maybe more of a statement piece,” Diablo said. “But I also did let people know that I didn't want [there] to be too serious of a tone because I still just wanted it to be a fun taste of just local drag culture.”
Boots told the Kansan that it has been a positive experience to meet with other performers in town and come together for a good cause.
“There's still going to be entertainment, but there's also going to be a vast amount of really, really rich history and education that I really am excited about,” Boots said.
Mo-Dean has a background in activism and intends to use the show as an opportunity to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.
“We need to remind people that we're here to stay and that we have voices that need to be heard and there's stories that really need to be told,” Mo-Dean said. “I think this is a great way to do that.”
Those interested in attending can RSVP in advance or purchase a $10 ticket at the door for regular admission, along with a $50 ticket for those interested in the dinner service.