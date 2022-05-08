The Lawrence Farmers’ Market opened in 1976 and has been going strong ever since. What started as a small craft market is now a big, bustling outdoor marketplace with everything from candles to mushrooms.
The market is open from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday and 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Nov. 19. Market vendors offer fresh meat and produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, wine, flowers bouquets and more; everything available is produced locally by the vendor in the booth.
Kai Hamilton, the market manager, said that the farmers’ market mission has stayed the same since it opened.
“Food is really integral for all of our lives,” Hamilton said. “The farmers’ market puts money back directly to the consumers, and the core value of wanting to feed the community with locally grown food is still there. The vendors are truly excited to bring the food they love to their customers.”
According to Hamilton, close to a thousand people come through the market on a typical Saturday. There are 30-40 vendors every week for a total of 60 local businesses with products for sale.
As many vendors are still waiting for their produce to be ready, Hamilton said the summer fruits and vegetables are worth the wait.
“There are these things called papas in the summer,” Hamilton said. “They’re like Kansas mangoes, and there’s a vendor who sells a small crop of them every year.”
As the number of vendors has grown throughout the years, so has the need for larger locations. The Saturday morning market is currently held at 824 New Hampshire St., while the smaller market on Tuesday evenings is in South Park.
Laurel Eastling from Tree Line Creations, a line of small-batch botanical products, said that the farmers’ market has grown right alongside her business.
“I’ve been vending for over 20 years, ever since the market was over on Vermont Street,” Eastling said.
Hamilton recalls a day a few years ago with high winds and rain. Conditions were horrible, but the vendors were determined to stay. To everyone’s horror, a tornado formed directly above the market. The managers were begging the vendors to go somewhere safe, but Pete Hoffman from Linda’s Sweet Delights refused to leave.
“This guy has been here through a tornado,” Hamilton said. “If that doesn’t show how much love goes into the products, I don’t know what will.”