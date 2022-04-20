As the highly-anticipated “The Northman” is released in theaters across the country this weekend, moviegoers may or may not be familiar with the work of director Robert Eggers.
Eggers is known and praised for his commitment to historical accuracy, both in his set designs and his characters’ dialogue. However, “The Northman” marks a slight departure from his previous works.
In an effort to prepare for Thursday night’s premiere, here is a look at Eggers’ other films.
“The Witch”
In 2015, Eggers’ directorial debut “The Witch” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and received critical acclaim. The film starred Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson and Kate Dickie.
The movie follows a 17th century Puritan family who is forced to leave their village after a religious dispute. Along their quest for a new life, they encounter mystical evil in the woods. The looming presence of a witch causes the family members to turn against one another, eroding their trust.
“The Witch” is more popular among critics than with general audiences, according to Rotten Tomatoes’s critic and audience scores, most likely due to its slowburn approach and relative lack of traditional scares. However, it still managed to garner high praise from many, including Simon Abrams, who gave the film a 3.5 five star rating. In an article for Roger Ebert’s website, Abrams wrote the “The Witch,” is “… so consistently engrossing that [he] surrendered to it early on.”
“The Lighthouse”
Adhering to his signature historical accuracy, Eggers’s second film, “The Lighthouse,” takes a turn for the surreal. Starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, the 2019 film chronicles two 19th century lighthouse keepers as they attempt to maintain both the lighthouse and their sanity.
Despite the ambiguity of its plot, the film received similar critical praise and slightly more positive feedback from general audiences than “The Witch,” according to Rotten Tomatoes. In an article from the Independent, chief film critic Clarisse Loughrey refers to Eggers’ filmmaking as “sensory [and] claustrophobic,” alluding to the movie’s limited cast and tight aspect ratio.
“The Northman”
Sam Knight’s New Yorker profile praises its historical accuracy, citing that it may be the most accurate and ambitious Viking movie ever made.
Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie and Willem Dafoe, the film follows the Hamlet-esque story of Prince Amleth, a boy whose uncle murders his father and kidnaps his mother in 10th century Iceland. Two decades later, a village-raiding Viking Amleth seeks to fulfill his promise to avenge his father, save his mother and kill his uncle.
“The Northman” is in theaters starting Thursday night. The film is available in Lawrence at Regal Southwind.