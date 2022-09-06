How do local artists make money? With the support of their community.
After leaving work at the Replay Lounge on Friday night, bartender Emma Hopkins arrived home to a familiar scene of people lounging on couches, smoking on the patio and listening to music in her basement.
Hopkins’ rental home in the University Place neighborhood doubles as a space for musicians to showcase their talents to an audience of anywhere between 50 to 100 guests. It also functions as an avenue for local and touring talent to make money by performing.
Local musicians make up a large part of a town's culture, however, their cultural contribution isn't usually met with significant financial incentive.
The cost of living in Lawrence, Kansas in 2022 is just under $1500 a month according to the Living Cost organization’s website, and according to Career Explorer, a starting musician in Kansas makes an average of $10.64/hour or $1,844 per month. The median wage for all levels of musicians in Kansas is $18.66.
The median hourly wage in Missouri is slightly higher at $22.54 with a low of $10.30 and a high of $59.01, or $3,906 monthly on average. Career Explorer calculates these salaries from user submissions of past salaries and external data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Despite these averages, the lack of consistency from this career means many local musicians work service jobs in stores, restaurants and bars. A local DJ, Chance Penner falls into this category. Penner works as a bartender, and DJ’s on Wednesday and Saturday nights at Replay Lounge.
“I like having a good time,” Penner said. “I like the lights and visuals, and sounds that go with a club atmosphere, and getting dolled up in a look. Getting to share that energy with the people around you is what makes my job really amazing.”
But Lawrence locals don’t necessarily have to go to a venue to hear live music. Buskers are regularly heard playing for tips in Lawrence’s downtown. As delighted as locals and children may be by the sounds of live music, busking isn’t exactly lucrative.
Ricky Dreg has an established foothold at 927 Massachusetts Street where he makes an average of $20 a day singing and playing guitar. An Olathe native and US veteran, Dreg has been in Lawrence for the past decade. He was able to get an apartment through the veterans affairs last year. But to his dismay, veteran affairs doesn't cover all of his expenses.
“It’s just a matter of staying out here until you’ve made what you need. Which means some days, you know, they can either be better or worse, or longer and shorter but you gotta choose between one of the two.” Dreg said.
Performing live is a tried and proven way to grow your following, as well as make some money from your listeners in real time. Lawrence is home to several local music venues.
Nick Carrol is the owner of Replay Lounge, a hot spot in the scene.
“The cool thing about Lawrence is we really have all the venues, and they’re well-oiled machines because we do so much music,” Carrol said.
Fortunately, bars with a smaller capacity exist for new and emerging artists. The Replay Lounge primarily works with local and smaller bands. Replay’s booking agent, Jake Little encourages small artists to perform live.
“If you’re a local and you wanna put on a show, I will definitely do everything in my power to make it happen,” Little said.
According to Little, the Replay Lounge pays artists about 94% of the money collected at the door. The only exception being sales tax and a fee for sound maintenance, which are approximately 6%. No cash from the door comes to the bar itself. The cover charge is $3 per person, which attracts a wider audience of people who may not be familiar with the performing band, but want somewhere to hangout.
Little books six or seven shows a week at the Replay: usually a single act on Saturdays, and two shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Different days and times can bring in a variety of audiences, but according to the owner Nick Carroll, one essential element to Replay’s audience is a love for music.
Another avenue for making money at a live show is from selling merchandise. A local business and sister company to screen printer business Blue Collar Press, MerchTable sells custom printed merchandise to artists such as Lucy Dacus, JPEG Mafia, Yung Gravy and more across the country. An employee of the business, Hazel Ingram says that some artists choose to make their merch with a midwest company for the convenient shipping.
Ingram has experience working at MerchTable, Blue Collar Press and independently in merchandise sales for bands on tour. The company distributes branded merchandise such as t-shirts, long-sleeves, hats, vinyls, stickers and cassettes to bands and musicians.
“People underestimate how much money you make from merch. I’ve done some shows where we’ve made more on merch than the door,” Ingram said.
While working with touring bands, Ingram has seen profits anywhere between $300 and $900 dollars. Ingram said that basic t-shirts for smaller bands typically sell for $20-25 dollars, while bands with a larger following tend to charge a higher price. Although it will take an initial investment, the return potential on selling merchandise can offset the costs by selling just items.
Lawrence has a history of young people building their own stages to showcase local talent. In the late ‘80s and throughout the ‘90s, there was a venue that Nick Carroll describes as “more legend than venue.” The Outhouse is known for the artists that performed there. Among them are Keith Morris, Henry Rollins, Blag Dahlia, Danny Roadkill and Ice T, according to The Outhouse documentary. The Outhouse attracted national artists to rural Kansas to perform at the unmoderated punk rock venue.
Originally from Gretna, Nebraska, Emma Hopkins, a recent KU graduate with a degree in Women’s Sexuality and Gender Studies, moved to Lawrence for its proximity to Kansas City’s music scene.
Hopkins was inspired by the Lawrence music scene’s historic venue, The Outhouse, when they transformed their basement into The Toilet Bowl. Hopkins books local and touring bands through social media. When Hopkins sees an artist or band anywhere from Colorado to Chicago, they’ll ask them if they want to play in Lawrence, either at the Toilet Bowl or The Replay, where they work as a bartender.
Hopkins draws a lot of inspiration from the Lawrence scene in the 90’s, especially when creating posters for their events.
“I look at the pictures my friends take now of the DIY shows in KC and Lawrence and like, these look like photos from the Outhouse,” Hopkins said. "They have that same energy of just, like unbridled chaos and joy. People are just having a good time, it’s so awesome that music does that.”
The Toilet Bowl operates differently from commercial venues in that there isn’t a fee to enter. The basement can hold between 50 and 100 guests, but no one is keeping count. Hopkins and her roommate will encourage people to pay what they can as the night goes on, but there is no requirement to do so.
On a show on July 22, 2022, there were four acts: Rue, Luke Petet, Jalyn Ezra and Juliette Frost. The Toilet Bowl collected $250 in donations, a better night than average, and each artist walked away with $62.
Hopkins is very in-tune with local music, having worked at KJHK and now the Replay.
“The thing about local music too that makes it so important.. is that local musicians truly aren't making it for anyone but themselves…No local artist makes enough money to only be doing music,” Hopkins said. "They are all working jobs, like carrying on lives as students while doing it.”
Being a musician for a career has always been a hustle, rather than a guaranteed pay day. But there are opportunities locally to start building your income as an artist, if you’re willing to work for it.
Although Hopkins doesn't make any money booking artists right now, they do see themselves doing this for a while.
“If I had the means to pay rent on a space that I could book my own shows in, and like have my own space and literally run it however…I wanted to – that's the dream to me," Hopkins said