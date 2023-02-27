Midwest native Claud Mintz is hitting the road playing acoustic, intimate venues. Lawrence is their second stop on their tour, and they are excited to be visiting.
“I’ve never been to Lawrence! I don’t know much about it, but I’m excited to play at Repetition Coffee,” Claud said in an email interview, “I’m going to start doing some more research as the show gets closer and try to hit the local favorites.”
Claud Mintz, better known by their musical alias, Claud, is a singer-songwriter and has garnered over 500,000 followers on Spotify and millions of streams. They currently have released three EPs and one studio album, “Supermonster.”
They describe their music as “nutritious comfort food” and, according to their Bandcamp page, “the kind of pop that goes well with a late-night snack.” Claud said they are often inspired by their emotions and journaling can spur their creative process. Other times, a particular sound or musical instrument kick-starts their music.
“I’ve always been really inspired by how limitless songwriting is and how there’s always something new that can be written,” Claud said.
The artist has always loved music and started creating their own music in high school, citing inspirations from artists such as Feist, Bon Iver, and Regina Spektor. However, their passion for music was solidified in college.
They told the Daily Orange they dropped out of college to pursue music full-time and now have gone on to headline tours across the United States and Europe.
“My advice to college students would be to invest time in your community and the other musicians who are like you because you will learn so much about your own band or artistry by growing with the people around you,” Claud said.
They have also toured with Paramore and Bleachers and were the first to be signed to Phoebe Bridgers’s record label, Saddest Factory Records.
Their upcoming acoustic tour stops mostly in college towns, such as Lawrence, Kansas, and Champaign, Illinois. Claud finished touring with Paramore in the fall, playing arenas and large-scale venues, but is looking forward to the intimacy of the small venues.
“I wanted to switch it up! It’s really special to be able to see everyone in the audience's face,” Claud said, “It makes the set feel more conversational. I’ve been wanting to do a tour like this for a while. I’m from the Midwest, so it just felt like a familiar and comfortable place to try a more intimate set.”
Fans can expect to hear stripped-back performances of their songs, as well as some of the stories behind them.
Claud is playing at Repetition Coffee on 9th Street on March 3. Their show is sold out, but make sure to check out their website for more information about their music.