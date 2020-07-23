As today marks the 10 year anniversary of One Direction, you may be tempted to blast "History,” but the Kansan staff curated this playlist to help you reminisce of a simpler time. Sit back, relax and let us take you down memory lane to properly celebrate a decades-worth of One Direction music.
Warm Up
These songs are meant to be approachable and light for the listener to dip their toes in the ocean of the 1D experience without being too overwhelmed.
“Kiss You”
Just because it’s not the summer of 2012 doesn’t mean we can’t party like it is. “Kiss You” is the perfect song to roll the windows down and blast in your mom’s minivan on the way to the pool with your pals. - Nicole Dolan | @nikkidolan279
“C’mon C’mon”
Another summer hit to dance around your room pretending your hairbrush is a microphone. “C’mon C’mon” is a song you reenact a live concert in your bedroom to and could also be used in any “teen gets ready in their room” montage. - Nicole Dolan | @nikkidolan279
“Steal My Girl”
Even though this song is from 2014, somehow I still have the lyrics memorized. Amazing. This is another windows down, cruising down the streets of your hometown with your best friends kind of song. - Nicole Dolan | @nikkidolan279
“I Would”
This masterpiece is incredibly boy-band-esque, and it’s a perfect warm-up for this teen pop experience you’re about to immerse yourself in. - Emily Doll | @emilydoll13
“One Thing”
So I’m not sure how many other schools did this, but every month my elementary/middle school had a night where we’d all go to Skate World (or Skate City? Not sure) and I think this song just encapsulates that entire vibe and moment in my life. When I listen to this song, it immediately transports me back to 2012. - Tatum Goetting | @TatumGoetting
“What a Feeling”
This song comes from One Direction’s most recent album, "Made in the A.M.," and highlights the progression as a band they made. It’s deeply inspired by Fleetwood Mac, with its harmonized chorus and the “oohs” and “aahs” that came straight out of Stevie Nicks’ playbook. The bridge in this song, which Harry takes the lead on, is one of the best through the boybands’ discography. - Nicole Asbury | @NicoleAsbury
“Teenage Dirtbag”
So, this isn’t a 1D original. Sue me. I cannot get over their cover of the Wheatus song of the same name. I can’t even count how many times I listened to it or wished I had a t-shirt with the lyrics on it like every other Tumblr girl. It doesn’t go quite hard enough to consider it a showstopper or to say it slaps very hard, but it’s a must-hear. - Sarah Wright | @swrightUDK
“Gotta Be You”
I’m not listening to any other opinions that don’t align with mine on this one because for some reason people love to hate on it. And for what? I can’t put into words how much I love this song. I wish I could go back in time to listen to this for the first time. - Tatum Goetting | @TatumGoetting
“She’s Not Afraid”
A perfect song to get ready to. It’ll hype you up and make you feel good to go out. - Lucy Peterson | @lucyepeterson
Body
These songs are the main course of what One Direction has to offer. Consider these to be the meat and potatoes and what you heard in the first section to be the appetizer.
“Rock Me”
No matter what your mood, this one is a head banger every time. - Stef Manchen | @stefmanchen
“Heart Attack”
I never knew I needed to experience an “OW!” until this song. This is also another song they could use in a romantic comedy montage between the main character and the love interest. I picture two teens running around the town but always missing each other — both of them decked out in early 2010s gear of course. - Nicole Dolan | @nikkidolan279
“Midnight Memories”
This song is a certified banger. Absolutely ideal for screaming in the car with your friends. Makes me feel nostalgic for the days when we could all go to big house parties with a crowded kitchen. “Baby, this is what the night is for.” - Sophia Belshe | @SophiaBelshe
“Best Song Ever”
Do I need to explain why? It was a cultural reset. - Tatum Goetting | @TatumGoetting
“Olivia”
Even though this is post-Zayn, it still hits. Imagine having the name Olivia when this song came out. The power they had. The beat, the chorus, the bridge, everything about this song lives rent free in my mind. Niall’s voice in the first verse is immaculate and this song, as a whole, is amazing. - Tatum Goetting | @TatumGoetting
“Happily”
Need a description? “Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never-the-same, totally unique, completely-not-ever-been-done-before” - Lady Gaga. - Emily Doll | @emilydoll13
“Temporary Fix”
Temporary fix? More like an eternal fix for any sadness always. - Taylor Worden | @taynoelle7
“Little White Lies”
The bass in this song is immaculate and as always Zayn’s ad libs make for some amazing harmonies. The perfect head-banger. - Lucy Peterson | @lucyepeterson
“Stockholm Syndrome”
Seeing this song performed live was one of the best experiences of my life. Even the people I met who disliked One Direction thought this song slapped. Harry takes the lead on the chorus, but what really drives it home is Liam’s voice on the bridge. - Nicole Asbury | @NicoleAsbury
“Everything About You”
I know this song isn’t as popular among some other UDK staff based on our song rankings, but this is an all time favorite of mine. Every time I go on a trip down memory lane on a long drive, this is always the first in my Spotify queue. The harmonies are top shelf and every boy’s individual verse about what he loves best in the listener is so precious. - Sarah Wright | @swrightUDK
Cool down
Wow, that was a lot of boy band content right there. Let's take a breather and listen to these ballads to soothe our nerves.
“Last First Kiss”
I always felt like Louis was singing to me but here especially I was like, you are a fool. A fool in love with me. This is the song you belt in the shower but in an emo teen kind of way. - Nicole Dolan | @nikkidolan279
“Moments”
Always a go-to cry song when I can’t believe how much time has gone by since the original 1D days. This song will be playing on repeat for their anniversary. - Taylor Worden | @taynoelle7
“Story of My Life”
The harmonies on this song are nothing short of heavenly. Really showcases each individual members’ strengths. Also it makes me cry. 10/10 would like someone to drive all night to keep me warm. - Sophia Belshe | @SophiaBelshe
“Don’t Forget Where You Belong”
This song heals my heart, I just love them so much they’re so wholesome. - Stef Manchen | @stefmanchen
“You & I”
Wait until you get to roughly 2:54 into the song for the gift of Zayn’s high note to bring you (and I) back to earth. - Nicole Dolan | @nikkidolan279
“Night Changes”
I’m not being dramatic when I say this song changed my life at 13. Between Zayn AND Harry’s solos? It was over for me (and everyone else). Also, they knew what they were doing in that music video. Although I think the directors took the concept of how a night changes to an extreme, I watch it at least once a week and highly suggest everyone else does the same. In conclusion, this song stays at my number one. - Tatum Goetting | @TatumGoetting
“Once in a Lifetime”
Immaculate. Enough said. - Emily Doll | @emilydoll13
Over Again
This was the song I put on my mp3 player on the bus ride home and stared out of the window pretending that I was the main character in some sort of romantic comedy montage. I also love how they paired Harry and Louis together. Harry’s rhythm and Louis’ pitch just complement each other so nicely. - Nicole Dolan | @nikkidolan279
“18”
This is literally going to be the first dance song at my wedding. I’ve said this since I was 14 and my decision has yet to change. Maybe not their best slow song (see: “Fool’s Gold”), but it’s too special not to put on this playlist. I cry every time and you will too. - Lucy Peterson | @lucyepeterson
“Home”
I’ll always be sad that this song didn’t make it onto a main album. Harry’s falsetto as he sings, “I was stumbling,” is so beautiful. The lyrics are some of Louis, Liam and frequent 1D songwriter Jamie Scott’s best work. - Nicole Asbury | @NicoleAsbury
“Summer Love”
This song makes me wish I fell in love while frolicking on the beach. The vocals are so strong in this soft and melancholy song. It truly feels like something that came out of the depths of their hearts and you can practically hear the sorrow intensify with every verse. I will also add that this was one of the songs in their early albums that featured more of Niall and Louis’ voices, and there’s no such thing as enough of them. - Sarah Wright | @swrightUDK
“Long Way Down”
I definitely think that if Zayn were in this it’d make the song that much better but I guess we won’t talk about that. The melody of this song is just too good. If I ever skip this song, that’s on me and someone needs to call me out on it. - Tatum Goetting | @TatumGoetting
Grand finale
Finally, to end our 1D celebration, we have the songs we'd recommend the boys to bring out in the encore or to end the night.
“What Makes You Beautiful”
This is the song that started it all. Yes, you’ve heard it too many times. No, it isn’t their deepest work. But we all owe a debt of gratitude to this song, because we would not be here, making this playlist for their 10 year anniversary, without it. And let’s be honest, it’s still good for a bop. - Sophia Belshe | @SophiaBelshe
“Stand Up”
The energy in this song is life-changing and no one can convince me otherwise. - Emily Doll | @emilydoll13
“No Control”
An absolute powerhouse from their best album, I’m out of breath every time by the end of this song. - Taylor Worden | @taynoelle7
“Drag Me Down”
Harry’s high note and riff is the only justification I need for this banger. - Taylor Worden | @taynoelle7
“Tell Me a Lie”
Anyone can take my "Up All Night" favorites away from me over my dead body. There were so many choice tracks, but "Tell Me a Lie" will, without fail, get me to sing at the top of my lungs every single time. I never even knew heartbreak the first time I listened to this, but I put my heart into it like I did. - Sarah Wright | @swrightUDK
“Up All Night”
The power this song has! Every time this comes on shuffle my life gets a little better. It’s kind of an ironic song to put in the "songs to end the night" category but when this song comes on, I know I have a good time regardless of the hour. The lyric, "Katy Perry’s on replay, she’s on replay" is a definitive sign of the times (no pun intended, love that song though). - Tatum Goetting | @TatumGoetting
“Walking In The Wind”
Arguably one of their best songs ever and a perfect ending note. The sentiments of, "If you’re lost just look for me you’ll find me in the region of the summer stars” and “It’s not the end, I’ll see your face again,” perfectly sum up the 10 wonderful years of One Direction and the insane journey they’ve been on. You’ll end on a happy and sad note — happy for their success, sad to see it come to some sort of end. - Lucy Peterson | @lucyepeterson
“Love You Goodbye”
I don’t know where to even begin with this one. It was one of the perfect ways for One Direction to close out before the band went on hiatus. Louis takes the lead on writing, and the chorus is heart-wrenching. It’s the type of song that you want to listen to on a late night drive with the windows down and sing along to. - Nicole Asbury | @NicoleAsbury