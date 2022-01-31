The Wichita film institution mama.film brought the Sundance Film Festival to Lawrence this weekend. Liberty Hall was one of seven locations in the country showing festival films via a satellite screen.
Founded in 2019, mama.film is a nomadic cinema dedicated to creating opportunities for emerging artists and telling stories through a maternal gaze. mama.film partnered with Sundance for the first time in 2021, bringing feature films to the Starlite Drive-In in Wichita.
“Sundance is truly an iconic experience whether you’re a filmmaker, person in the industry, or audience member,” said Lela Meadow-Conner, founder of mama.film and executive director of the Film Festival Alliance. “You get to be one of the first people in the world to see these films.”
Over the weekend, Liberty Hall showed 12 of Sundance’s groundbreaking new films. Directors from all over the world submitted their projects in hopes of being invited to the festival.
According to the festival’s website, Sundance has been the launching pad for emerging artists since its founding in 1978. Many Sundance award-winners have gone on to reach worldwide audiences and win Academy Awards.
The luxury of movie-going has been compromised due to COVID-19, and more people are turning to streaming services as a result.
“There’s an element of discovery that’s been lost,” Meadow-Connor said. ”Audiences have been trained to watch what’s popular.”
Although audience numbers were initially slightly lower than expected due to the KU men’s basketball game on Friday and the Chiefs game on Sunday, Meadow-Conner said there was a good turnout.
First-time Sundance attendee James Anguiano, a 55-year-old from Topeka and KU’s former campus police deputy chief, said he’ll be back next year.
“The social consciousness that Sundance brings definitely makes me a fan,” Anguiano said. “I’m glad that Lawrence offered us this opportunity.”
The 2022 Sundance Film Festival Awards were announced on Friday, Jan. 28. The full list of award-winning films can be found here.