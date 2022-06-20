The teenage years are not easy for anyone. Between first kisses, extracurriculars, and college decisions, adolescence is no walk in the park. But Flora Billen has more on her plate than the average high school endeavors: at just 15 years old, Billen, a sophomore at Lawrence's Veritas Christian School, has already started a career in music.
Performing under the name Flora from Kansas, the Topeka native and current Lawrence resident began experimenting with her voice during the initial COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.
“It was kind of just for fun at first,” Flora said. “Me and my dad just experimenting, seeing how I sound. Then it turned into something bigger.”
In March of 2021, the then high school freshman released “Keep Calling”, a debut five-track EP. The project was a family effort, with Flora’s 18-year-old brother, Isaac Billen, assisting in production and mastering, and Flora’s dad, Dan Billen, collaborating in the songwriting process.
“We just do everything ourselves,” Dan said.
Flora said she believes “Keep Calling” helped her see her own potential.
“We realized I have a really unique sound,” Flora said. “That’s when we knew this could be bigger than what we were planning on.”
Nearly a year and a half later, Flora has released “Emerald City”, a 10-track album that highlights Flora’s experiences as a teenager during a pandemic.
Last Wednesday, Flora had the opportunity to perform her album for the first time in front of a live audience at the Gaslight Gardens.
“It felt great to be supported by so many friends and family and I’m really glad we all got to celebrate the release together,” Flora said.
Caroline Blubaugh served as the show’s opener. The 22-year-old recent KU graduate performs under the name Caroline Blu. This year, Blubaugh’s band, Dog Complex, was dubbed the winner of KJHK’s annual Farmer’s Ball.
“I definitely see potential in Flora,” Blubaugh said. “Her music is creative and her lyrics are thoughtful.”
Dan noted his appreciation for KU’s student music scene, citing KJHK’s overwhelming support for the up-and-coming artist.
“They’ve played Flora quite a bit over the past year and a half,” Dan said. “It’s just been awesome to get that kind of support.”
Mazzy Martinez, a senior and KJHK’s station manager, said she always looks forward to the Billen’s campus visits.
“I always look forward to her coming in with her dad or something and dropping off the promo or cassette she’s releasing because it’s always so cool,” Martinez said. “It makes it even more impressive when you realize she’s only fifteen and she’s got better promo than a lot of the adult indie bands in this town.”
“Emerald City” is available for Soundcloud streaming. The four accompanying music videos can be found on YouTube.